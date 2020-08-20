Global Dental Adhesives and Sealants Market Is Expected to Reach USD 14.87 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Dental Adhesive and Sealants Market by Product [Adhesives (Denture Adhesives, Restorative Adhesives), Sealants (Glass Ionomer based, Resin-based)], Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global dental adhesives and sealants market is expected to grow from USD 3.7 billion in 2019 and to reach USD 14.87 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

Dental adhesives and sealants market is witnessing a significant growth from the past years. This growth is attributed to an increase in healthcare expenditure and an emphasis on improving dental procedure outcomes in developing countries. An increase in demand for dental restorations and a growing geriatric population propels the demand for dental adhesives. Improper food habits and rising awareness regarding oral health hygiene drives the market. However, a wide range of adhesives are available in the market, and players actively participate in the development of new bonding agents.

Dental Adhesive is a non-toxic, water-soluble material applied to gums and dentures to hold them in place. They are used to ensure that a denture adheres well to the oral mucosa. Dental adhesives are available in various formulations like creams, wafers, liquids, powders, and pads. Dental Sealants are barriers that help in preventing cavities. The material used for dental sealant is made of plastic and is applied on the chewing surface on the back of a tooth, as they are susceptible to tooth decay.. Global dental adhesives and sealants market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to increasing concerns among people for oral hygiene and healthcare. Strict government regulations towards health and dental care will surge the market growth, as there is a significant increase in the number of cases regarding mouth cancer. The high cost of treatment and lower dental hygiene among adults hampers market growth. Dental studies are gaining enormous attraction and are likely to rise attention given on R&D in the market, which creates opportunities for the market.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/418774/request-sample

Key players operating in global dental adhesive and sealants market include 3M ESPE AG, DentsplySirona, The Procter & Gamble Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Tokuyama Dental Ameria, and IvoclarVivadent AG. To gain a significant market share in the global dental adhesives and sealants market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership. 3M ESPE AG and The Procter & Gamble Company are some of the leading manufacturers of dental adhesive and sealants market.

For instance, in February 2017, CLEARFIL Universal Bond Quick, a new adhesive, was introduced by Kuraray America Inc. It is a fluoride-releasing, single-bottle universal adhesive with MDP and AMIDE-based chemistry that provides a unique rapid bond technology and application.

In May 2018, Universal Bond was launched by Tokuyama Dental America to eliminate the need for light curing and reduce wait time post-application. This will increase popularity among the dentists and strengthen the company’s market position.

Adhesive segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 54.19% in the year 2019

On the basis of product, the global dental adhesive and sealants market is segmented into adhesives and sealants. The adhesives segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 54.19%in the year 2019. This is attributed to the popularity of the tooth bonding procedure and the high demand for dental restorations. The adhesive is further segmented into denture adhesives and restorative adhesives. The denture adhesives are sub-segmented into creams, powders, and strips. The restorative adhesives are sub-segmented into the etch-and-rinse adhesive system, self-etch adhesive systems, and universal adhesive systems. Adhesives are compatible with the dual-care, light-care, and self-care resin-based systems.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/dental-adhesive-and-sealants-market-by-product-adhesives-418774.html

Regional Segment of Dental Adhesives and Sealants Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global dental adhesives and sealants market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America accounted for the major share of 24.97% in the year 2019. This is attributed to the easy availability of products, the presence of advanced technology, and favorable reimbursement structure. Increasing concerns among people for oral hygiene and healthcare in the region. The market in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness significant growth. This is attributed to the rapid aging population, rising prevalence of dental caries due to changing lifestyles, and increasing awareness for oral health.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/418774

About the report:

The global dental adhesives and sealants market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors. position grid analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=418774&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com





















To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://www.marketquest.biz



Related Reports

Paper Diagnostics Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/paper-diagnostics-market-by-product-paper-based-microfluidics-418751.html

Gemcitabine HCI Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/gemcitabine-hci-market-by-type-generic-branded-application-418699.html

Kidney Stone Retrieval Device Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/kidney-stone-retrieval-device-market-by-type-stone-418700.html

Allergy Immunotherapy Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/allergy-immunotherapy-market-by-treatment-type-sublingual-immunotherapy-418692.html