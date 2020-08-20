Meeting Notice: Animal Waste Technology Fund Advisory Committee to Meet August 28 via Teleconference

August 20, 2020

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Animal Waste Technology Fund Advisory Committee will meet Friday, Aug. 28 at 2 p.m. via teleconference. The meeting is open to the public and will consider state support for alternative technologies that use and manage animal waste, including manure-to-energy technologies.

For those interested in attending, please contact Alisha Mulkey, the program manager for the Animal Waste Technology Fund, at alisha.mulkey@maryland.gov.

