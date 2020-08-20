Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drop to the Lowest Since March 18

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York State's COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped to 518—the lowest number since March 18. Yesterday's infection rate of 0.74 percent marked the 13th straight day with an infection rate below 1 percent. The number of COVID-19 patients in ICUs dropped to 120, matching the state's previous low since March 16. The governor also updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

 

"Our state's continuing fight against COVID-19 has taken tremendous hard work and discipline from all New Yorkers, and we're seeing results—a new low for hospitalizations, 13 straight days of an infection rate below 1 percent and a match of a previous low for patients in ICUs," Governor Cuomo said. "I want to commend New Yorkers for practicing the basic daily behaviors—social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks—that make an enormous difference in our capacity to slow the spread, save lives and bring the state's infection rate from one of the nation's highest to one of its lowest. But now isn't the time to get complacent, and local governments must continue to enforce state guidance and New Yorkers must stay vigilant in the face of a continuing crisis throughout this country and around the world."

 

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,230 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 3 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday's observed violations is below:

 

  • Brooklyn - 1
  • Manhattan - 2

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Patient Hospitalization - 518 (-30)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 62
  • Hospital Counties - 28
  • Number ICU - 120 (-11)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 62 (+2)
  • Total Discharges - 74,406 (+78)
  • Deaths - 5
  • Total Deaths - 25,275

 

Of the 80,984 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 601, or 0.74 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

MONDAY

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

Capital Region

0.8%

0.5%

0.6%

Central New York

0.6%

0.7%

0.3%

Finger Lakes

0.7%

0.6%

0.4%

Long Island

1.1%

0.9%

0.8%

Mid-Hudson

1.3%

0.7%

0.8%

Mohawk Valley

1.1%

0.4%

0.3%

New York City

1.1%

0.8%

0.8%

North Country

0.5%

0.1%

1.2%

Southern Tier

0.3%

0.6%

0.6%

Western New York

0.8%

1.4%

1.0%

 

The Governor also confirmed 601 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 427,403 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 427,403 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,684

9

Allegany

81

1

Broome

1,196

7

Cattaraugus

174

1

Cayuga

164

0

Chautauqua

275

3

Chemung

193

2

Chenango

219

1

Clinton

135

1

Columbia

560

1

Cortland

98

1

Delaware

109

1

Dutchess

4,721

11

Erie

9,283

42

Essex

85

22

Franklin

56

0

Fulton

305

0

Genesee

290

1

Greene

301

1

Hamilton

12

1

Herkimer

284

0

Jefferson

143

0

Lewis

47

0

Livingston

178

0

Madison

424

0

Monroe

5,256

15

Montgomery

190

1

Nassau

44,112

49

Niagara

1,547

3

NYC

231,288

273

Oneida

2,222

4

Onondaga

3,719

7

Ontario

373

2

Orange

11,292

10

Orleans

303

0

Oswego

276

2

Otsego

123

1

Putnam

1,468

2

Rensselaer

809

5

Rockland

14,089

22

Saratoga

802

2

Schenectady

1,143

10

Schoharie

69

0

Schuyler

23

0

Seneca

95

0

St. Lawrence

264

0

Steuben

307

0

Suffolk

44,353

48

Sullivan

1,495

1

Tioga

203

4

Tompkins

240

2

Ulster

2,113

7

Warren

313

0

Washington

264

2

Wayne

270

0

Westchester

36,586

23

Wyoming

120

0

Yates

59

0

 

Yesterday, there were 5 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,275. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany

1

Essex

1

Herkimer

1

Manhattan

1

Orange

1

