NACD Announces Tracy Gee as First Chief People Officer

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 21,000 board members, today announced the appointment of Tracy Gee as NACD chief people officer. Reporting to CEO Peter Gleason, Gee will be responsible for the design and delivery of talent acquisition, talent management, compensation and benefits, diversity and inclusion, and organizational effectiveness.



Gee has more than 25 years of human resources experience leading HR strategies and programs in multiple industries. She joins NACD from Raytheon Co., where she most recently served as vice president of Human Resources for the Global Business Development function located in multiple domestic and international locations. In 2019, Gee was named by Savoy magazine as one of the Top 100 Women in Corporate America.

“Tracy brings a wealth of experience to this new role within NACD, which I believe is key to NACD’s growth,” said Peter R. Gleason, NACD CEO. “I am excited about the future with Tracy in this position, and for NACD as a whole.”

Prior to Raytheon, Gee held numerous positions of increasing responsibility at Fidelity Investments and Liberty Mutual Co. She began her career at The First National Bank of Boston. Gee holds a bachelor of arts degree from Wellesley College. She also holds an advanced certificate in organization development and human resources management from Columbia University.

Chief People Officer Tracy Gee joins the NACD senior leadership team, which includes CEO Peter Gleason; Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Secretary, and General Counsel Kimberly Simpson; Chief Financial Officer Alex Obuchowski; Chief Technology Officer Dennis Fuze; Senior Vice President of Membership Stephanie Mullette; and Senior Vice President of Content Friso van der Oord.

The National Association of Corporate Directors ( NACD ) empowers more than 21,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today’s directors are well prepared for tomorrow’s challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for more than 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visit www.nacdonline.org .

