Petersen International Underwriters Celebrates 5 Employee Anniversaries in September

In a time of many still unemployed, PIU celebrates 5 employee anniversaries!

VALENCIA, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petersen International Underwriters announces not one, but 5 employee anniversaries in September

Lori Boggs, RVP based in Tampa Florida celebrates here 4th year with PIU. Lori works with numerous producers mainly on the East Coast.

Katie Bonilla and Kim Crocker both celebrate their 5th anniversary at PIU. Both work at the home office in Valencia. Katie works in Billing and Kim in Underwriting.

Kelli Yacovone celebrates her 27th year at PIU. Kelli is the team leader of the Policy Issue department.

Terie Garcia has been with PIU for 35 years! Terie is a team leader in Underwriting.

Petersen International Underwriters congratulates each of these wonderful people and also thanks them for such marvelous service within the company and for the company’s customers!



Petersen International Underwriters is a Lloyd’s Coverholder specializing in excess and specialty disability insurance programs for individuals and businesses. In addition, Petersen International Underwriter offers international medical plans, special life coverages, accidental death programs and kidnap/ransom coverages. They are one of the largest writers of High Limit Disability Insurance through Lloyd’s in North America. They can be contacted at (800) 345-8816 or piu@piu.org

Petersen International Underwriters, When Your Traditional Carrier Can’t….or Won’t! ©