One North Carolina Grant Awarded

A One North Carolina Fund grant has been awarded to Continental Structural Plastics today.
The company will expand its operations in North Carolina to create 61 jobs in Rowan County. The company will make a capital investment of $45 million to add new capabilities to its facility in Salisbury.
The North Carolina Department of Commerce led a team of partners in supporting the company's decision to expand in the state, which will create for the community an annual payroll impact of more than $2 million.
A performance-based grant of $100,000 from the One North Carolina Fund helped facilitate the project.
