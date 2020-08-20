Virtual public meeting Sept. 2 for 2021 project in downtown Grand Rapids

Contact:

Agency:

John Richard MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565, Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section, 517-335-4381Transportation

WHAT:

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have a Teams Live virtual public meeting to discuss next year’s project on I-196 in Grand Rapids between US-131 and Maryland Avenue.

WHO: MDOT staff Interested residents, commuters, and business owners

WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 4 - 5 p.m.

WHERE: Microsoft Teams Virtual Public Meeting To join by phone without using Internet, call 248-509-0316 Conference ID: 935 735 128#

How to attend a Teams public meeting

In areas with limited Internet access, copies of the meeting transcript and presentation are available by mail. Call 517-335-4381 or e-mail MonsmaM@Michigan.gov to request a copy.

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request, contact Orlando Curry by phone at 517-241-7462 or by e-mail at CurryO@Michigan.gov at least seven days before the meeting.

BACKGROUND: MDOT plans to invest about $26.3 million to replace the deck and perform beam repairs on the eastbound I-196 bridge over the Grand River, improve the southbound US-131 bridge over eastbound I-196, and reconstruct I-196 between Fuller Avenue and Maryland Avenue, with an additional lane constructed in both directions. This also includes replacing the I-196 bridges over Plymouth Avenue.

Construction is scheduled to begin in mid-March 2021 and continue through October.

Throughout construction, project detours and closure information will be posted at www.Michigan.gov/Drive, as well as on MDOT social media sites.

Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project. Please submit public comment by Sept. 16, 2020.

Provide your comments and questions using the online comment form,by mail, e-mail or phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section Van Wagoner Transportation Building 425 West Ottawa St. PO Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909 517-335-4381