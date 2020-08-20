Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,903 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts Names New Director of the State’s Department of Natural Resources

Media Contacts:  

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Names New Director of the State’s Department of Natural Resources

 

New Nebraska Department of Natural Resources Director Tom Riley starts November 1, 2020. 

New Nebraska Department of Natural Resources Director Tom Riley starts November 1, 2020.

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced the appointment of Thomas Riley of Eagle as Director of the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources (NeDNR).  Riley currently serves as President of the Flatwater Group, a firm with offices in Lincoln and Imperial that specializes in water resources engineering, restoration design, and environmental engineering.

 

“Tom brings a wealth of experience in water resources planning and environmental engineering to the Department of Natural Resources,” said Gov. Ricketts.  “He has effectively managed a number of large-scale projects, such as hydrologic analyses and flood control efforts.  From our family farms to municipal water partners, Tom’s expertise and proven leadership will help Nebraska be a wise steward of our water resources as we grow our state.”

 

Riley is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) where he received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and a Master of Science in Civil Engineering.  He is a registered professional engineer in Nebraska, and a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers.  Riley’s first professional water project came while he was still in graduate school when he helped bring closure to a drainage dispute between neighbors.  He worked for over a decade as a senior engineer and project manager for a national firm.  He’s spent the past twenty years at the Flatwater Group, where he is a company founder.  At the Flatwater Group, he’s managed water projects across the state including irrigation and water supply, restoration of Nebraska’s unique saline wetlands, and stream and reservoir restoration.  Riley has also taught courses in UNL’s civil engineering department and is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Biological Systems Engineering.

 

“I was born and raised in this beautiful state and fortunate to visit so many areas over the years.  I’m still amazed of Nebraska’s beauty and plentiful water resources,” said Riley.  “I’m honored to have the opportunity to help grow Nebraska through the wise stewardship of our abundant natural resources.” 

 

Riley’s first day as NeDNR Director will be November 1, 2020, and his salary will be $170,000.

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts Names New Director of the State’s Department of Natural Resources

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.