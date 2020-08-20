Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Heartland Bank
August 20, 2020
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Heartland Bank
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Consent cease-and-desist order against Gregory White, former employee of Heartland Bank, Little Rock, Arkansas, for disclosing confidential supervisory information without authorization.
