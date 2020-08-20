Chemung Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- ELMIRA, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemung Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: CHMG) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share, payable on October 1, 2020 to common stock shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 17, 2020.



Chemung Financial Corporation is a $2.0 billion financial services holding company headquartered in Elmira, New York and operates 32 retail offices through its principal subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, a full-service community bank with full trust powers. Established in 1833, Chemung Canal Trust Company is the oldest locally-owned and managed community bank in New York State. Chemung Financial Corporation is also the parent of CFS Group, Inc., a financial services subsidiary offering non-traditional services including mutual funds, annuities, brokerage services, tax preparation services and insurance, and Chemung Risk Management, Inc., a captive insurance company based in the State of Nevada.

