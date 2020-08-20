Media Advisory: Glenroy Inc. Donates Teaching Equipment to Local School

/EIN News/ -- MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glenroy™ Inc., a Menomonee Falls-based flexible packaging manufacturer, announced today that it has donated whiteboards and office furniture to St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. The donation from Glenroy helped transform the K4-8 school by providing an updated teaching and learning environment.



The large donation comes after the closure of EverWhite, a manufacturer of custom graphic and standard dry erase whiteboards, owned by Glenroy. The company’s donation of whiteboards to St. Paul’s includes traditional boards, and mobile boards on wheels, that were on display in EverWhite’s offices. In addition, EverWhite manufactured custom combination boards with cork and dry erase whiteboard to fit each classroom. These custom whiteboards deliver a modern and convenient tool to aid the St. Paul’s teachers and students in their everyday learning activities.

“It’s a privilege for Glenroy and our ownership to give back to the community by donating needed items to a great school in the area,” says Tom Danneker, Glenroy President & CEO. “As a 3rd generation family-owned company, our business is rooted in serving others, and we’re grateful for this opportunity to help out St. Paul’s.”

St. Paul’s Lutheran School is a fully accredited private Christian school located in downtown Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. Since 1877, St. Paul’s Lutheran School has been educating the future leaders in the Oconomowoc and surrounding Lake Country area. The school continuously strives to deliver the highest quality Christian education for local students and their families.

According to Jill George, St. Paul's Lutheran School Principal, “St. Paul's Lutheran School is honored to receive such a generous donation to help us further our mission of educating future Christian leaders. This gift will provide our teachers another option as they address the individual learning styles in each classroom, thus enriching each student’s learning experience.”

About Glenroy Inc.

Since 1965, Glenroy Inc. has been a trusted converter and printer of sustainable flexible packaging. A privately-held company headquartered in suburban Milwaukee, Glenroy manufactures sustainable flexible packaging films and stand-up pouches for a variety of end uses, including food and beverage, household and personal care, pharmaceutical, pet food and treats, nutritional, cosmetic, medical device, and industrial. Glenroy is also the exclusive converter of the premade STANDCAP Pouch. For more information on Glenroy's sustainable flexible packaging solutions, visit www.glenroy.com or call (800) 824-1482.

