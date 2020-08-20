CLE Companion Becomes the First Continuing Legal Education Solution in Reynen Court’s Legal Technology Marketplace
CLE Companion, a fully accredited and virtual continuing legal education provider, announced today that it has partnered with Reynen Court.
— Christian Lang, Reynen Court’s Head of Strategy
“This partnership supports our mission of bringing positive changes to the CLE industry, which for too long has been a very expensive proposition for attorneys and their law firms,” said Kristin Davidson, the CEO and founder. “With the robust new technologies at our disposal today, there is no reason attorneys and firms should pay between $500 and $1,000 a year to maintain their law license. By using CLE Companion through Reynen Court, that requirement can be completed in an entirely virtual format for a small fraction of the cost.”
Davidson pointed out that Reynen Court and CLE Companion’s other partners recognize that the pandemic has severely impacted the ability of attorneys to travel to a conference or seminar to complete CLE. In response, these visionary partners are providing significantly discounted CLE courses to their customers.
“We welcome CLE Companion into our ecosystem,” said Christian Lang, Reynen Court’s Head of Strategy. “At its core, Reynen Court is about putting the right tools in the right lawyers’ hands at the right time—with just a few clicks. Beginning with CLE Companion, we’re excited to extend that vision to embrace educational tools that help lawyers stay current and meet professional obligations flexibly and frictionlessly. We look forward to helping CLE Companion deliver compelling content to attorneys nationwide and reshape how CLE is consumed by the legal community.”
Davidson added that she was proud to have the first CLE solution on the Reynen Court platform, which combines a solution store for legal technology, along with a powerful control panel to make it easy for law firms and legal departments to run cloud-based applications, either on-premise or within virtual private clouds. This enables law firms to access modern cloud-based solutions without sacrificing security or stability.
About CLE Companion
CLE Companion is a nationally accredited virtual continuing legal education provider. Its mission is to utilize technologies to support the completion of CLE with unparalleled convenience and value. This led CLE Companion to create the most innovative CLE platform in the industry. CLE Companion has set the bar for continuing legal education in all practice area. Find out more at: https://clecompanion.com
About Reynen Court
Reynen Court LLC (www.reynencourt.com) enables law firms and corporate legal departments to speed their adoption of AI and other new technologies. Its platform combines a solution store for legal technology with a powerful control panel that makes it easy to adopt and manage modern cloud-based software applications without having to trust firm or client content to the rapidly growing universe of vertically integrated SaaS providers. The platform also lets firms manage subscriptions and provisioning from one place and provides valuable telemetry and enhanced interoperability between and among third-party applications. Founded by serial Internet entrepreneur and former Cravath, Swaine and Moore associate Andrew D. Klein, Reynen Court is supported by a broad consortium of nineteen of the largest global law firms. Latham & Watkins, Clifford Chance and Orrick are also investors in the company. Clifford Chance and Latham & Watkins serve as co-chairs of the Reynen Court consortium. Paul Weiss serves as vice chair of the consortium. Find out more at: https://www.reynencourt.com.
