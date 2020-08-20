08-20-2020 Lotto America Grand Prize Ticket Worth $4.28 Million Sold in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Lotto America ticket worth $4.28 million from the Wednesday, August 19 drawing was sold at the Tobacco Barn in Milton, Cabell County.

The lucky ticket matched all six numbers. The winning numbers were 1-8-17-35-45 and the Star Ball was 9. The All-Star Bonus was 3x.

The ticket holder or holders are encouraged to sign the back of the ticket and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for information on how to claim their prize.

Lotto America is a multi-state lottery game that is available in 13 states with drawings on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Tickets cost just $1, $2 with the All-Star Bonus that increases the size of non-jackpot prizes, and can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer up until 9:59 p.m. on a draw date. For more information on Lotto America go to https://wvlottery.com/draw-games/lotto-america/.

West Virginia Lottery proceeds benefit Education, Seniors and Tourism.

