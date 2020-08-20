Game-Changer is Taking Selling out of The Dark Ages
Edward Henry Company launches Sell Honest helping companies teach salespeople benefits of Customer Partnering and Transparency
Its time for salespeople to stop CONvincing and start SELLING. ”WHITBY, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edward Henry believed he did something special in 2007 when he developed the first and only sales training program that was approved by the Ontario Government as the standard for selling. The profession was changing quickly with the emergence of CRM (Customer Relationship Management) software, social media, and communication technology. It became apparent that our training program and every other training offering was becoming rapidly out of date. Companies struggled to implement selling models with simple workflow. As a result, massive amounts of sales waste were created due to poor execution, managing customer engagement, and spotting potential bottlenecks preventing deals from closing when they should close.
The previous ways of selling do not work. Customers are looking for transparency. Sell Honest teaches salespeople how to overcome every type of customer resistance and establish the customer – sales/consultant partnership.
Most companies struggle to understand sales effectiveness properly to evaluate how their sales teams are performing. Companies are in the dark when it comes to pipeline transparency and accurate forecasting. The metric today for success is to sell more than your competitor. This is a metric of mediocrity, especially when considering that most customers do not purchase when they are considering a product or service because the salesperson fails to do the right things at the right time.
Edward Henry Company has been working with several clients that have implemented the Sell Honest program during the last year, and the results are sales increase as high as 400% in many of our clients’ performance. Our clients are establishing partnerships with their customers, identifying objections upfront, and working with their customers to remove any bottlenecks to reaching a deal. The customer success is massive, and our clients experience the service, communication, and accountability they have been looking for from the marketplace for nearly 30 years or more.
This has been a special year for our company. We have seen amazing results this year with the new release of our Sales Control Plan. Management is finally able to get true pipeline transparency and accurate management metrics from CRM. Seeing the onboarding results from Sell Honest has been truly inspiring. – Edward Henry
