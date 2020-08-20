Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Receives $4.5 million from USAA to Assist Sailors, Marines, and their Families Impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic

/EIN News/ --

ARLINGTON, VA Thursday, August 20, 2020 – Today as part of a historic commitment by USAA’s Military Family Relief Initiative, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society will receive $4.5 million to assist Sailors, Marines and their families during these challenging economic times. The donation will allow the organization to continue to meet the emerging needs facing Sea Service families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This incredibly generous donation from USAA will have a profound impact on the financial assistance and programs NMCRS will provide to Sea Service families facing hardships due to this COVID-19 pandemic,” NMCRS President and CEO, Lt. General Jack Klimp, USMC (Ret.) said. “We continue to adjust the services we offer to meet the needs of our clients, including our recently expanded COVID-19 Rapid Response Loan. Having this donation to support these efforts allows us to continue assisting our Sea Service families when they need us the most.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant and negative financial impact on military members and their families. According to recent Blue Star Families research, 25 percent of active military families have been separated due to deployment or pandemic-supporting activations. Additionally, 30 percent of military spouses are expected to experience unemployment, nearly four times the level of their civilian peers.

“For nearly a century, USAA’s mission has been to help our members be financially secure and to support them no matter what they face,” USAA President and CEO Wayne Peacock said. “Providing this gift to organizations such as Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society that share our mission to care for military families does double duty. It helps meet the fast-emerging needs that today’s military families and veterans are facing. And it gives these organizations momentum to keep serving as a lifeline for the military community.”

For more information about Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society’s work supporting Sailors, Marines and their families, visit www.nmcrs.org.

For more information about USAA COVID-19 relief efforts, including more than $30 million in donations to organizations serving military and veteran families, visit usaa.com/coronavirus.

Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society

Since 1904, the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society has provided financial assistance and education to active duty and retired members of the United States Navy and Marine Corps, their eligible family members and survivors – when in financial need. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the Society is a non-profit, charitable organization that is staffed by nearly 4,000 volunteers, and a small cadre of employees, in offices around the world – ashore and aboard ships.

USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and investment and retirement solutions to more than 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, Tex., USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 35,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

Gillian Gonzalez, CFRE Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (703) 696-7445 (office) Gillian.Gonzalez@nmcrs.org