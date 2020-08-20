Mortgage Delinquenices Jump to 6.1% - Is now a good time to buy a house in Denver?
The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.”DENVER, CO, US, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amidst the pandemic, Denver home prices continue to increase. We talked to real estate professionals who have experience in investing in the Denver Real Estate Market. These professionals are a real estate investor, a real estate agent, and a wholesaler in the real estate industry.
Aside from the fact that they buy houses as-is in Denver, they are locals here. That’s why they know well about the real estate market in Denver– they are truly an expert!
As Richard, the real estate agent expressed, “I have observed how the Denver housing market changed over the years. As I enjoy helping a family buy and sell their houses, I currently wish that there would be more clients who need to sell their house fast. It’s frustrating that the inventory is too low right now. I receive several calls from clients who want to buy a house.”
“There’s extreme pressure on the Denver market, I’ve been buying and selling houses in Denver for the past decade. But, the housing inventory has never been this low. As the house prices go up with the lack of inventory, the mortgage rate decreases. But, the number of people who are interested to move in Denver is increasing, which results in a tug-of-war in supply and demand,” adds Tanya, the wholesaler in the real state industry.
“That’s why when the stock market value plunged, I wondered and asked myself, “what is my house worth?” As an agent, I know that even there’s an extreme inventory shortage, the prices will still continue to rise,” says James, the real estate investor.
You know, Denver is a wonderful place to live. Several companies are moving in Denver, giving the community an opportunity for well-paying jobs. Denver offers a relaxing and convenient lifestyle to the people, especially for people who love to do outdoor activities. It gives people a reason to migrate and settle in Denver or around Colorado.
“As I have observed, the lifestyle choices is the motivating factor of people coming in Denver. Obviously, Denver provides many entertainment and outdoor activities, and as this continues to expand, I believe the house prices in 10 to 20 years’ time, it will become significantly higher. So, for me, now is the great time to buy a house in Denver,” advises Richard.
We have to accept that Denver is at the highest peak than it has ever been, especially there’s a lot of people who want to move in. But, these real estate professionals did not conclude that the prices will forever be above the roof. They know real estate works in cycles, so they are anticipating the prices would go down in the future. With a jump in delinquencies there may be people looking to sell their houses fast. But, they believe it would not jump off the cliff, the real estate market will cool off at some point.
With their exchange of ideas, we’ve gained a lot of insight into the Denver housing market. However, you still have to be cautious. But, if you are a homeowner in Denver that wants to sell your house fast, then you will not have any problems with doing so right now. If you are thinking about listing your property do some research first. Their are a number of mistakes to avoid when selling your house that can cost you alot of money. Easily avoidable with a little reading.
