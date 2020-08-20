Global Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market – Estimated to Gain Traction with Arrival of Key Pipeline Agents, with Promising Higher Efficacy than Existent Therapies - PMI

The global systemic lupus erythematosus market accounted for US$ 1.87 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 3.6 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.0%

The report "Global Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market, By Drug Classes (NSAIDs, Corticosteroids, Antimalarials, Immunosuppressants, and Biologics), By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, and Subcutaneous), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In July 2020, Eisai Co., Ltd. announced that it has entered into an industry-academia-government joint research agreement with four universities in Japan to create drug for systemic lupus erythematosus

In November 2019, Roche announced data from the phase II NOBILITY study, investigating the safety and efficacy of Gazyva (obinutuzumab) for adults with proliferative lupus nephritis. The study met the primary endpoint with Gazyva, in combination with standard of care (mycophenolate mofetil or mycophenolic acid and corticosteroids), demonstrating superiority compared to placebo plus standard of care.

Analyst View:

According to National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, the occerence of this disease is highly in the African-American and Asian populations. Women from the Asian, Afro-Caribbean and Hispanic descent are primarily affected by this disease. Over the past few decades, the global SLE drugs market has observed a paradigm shift from generic and off label drugs to advanced innovator drugs with improved delivery options. Previously, the market was fortified with multiple drugs administered through conventional routes such as oral, intravenous and topical formulations. Nevertheless, the recent launch of sub-cutaneous formulation of existing drug namely, Benlysta has resulted the unmet requirement for the efficient and better innovator drugs with convenient mode of delivery. Moreover, the global systemic lupus erythematosus market would grow prominently over the forecast period owing due to factors such as rising ageing population, growing incidences of SLE, and increasing R&D investment on SLE drugs.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Market”, By Drug Classes (NSAIDs, Corticosteroids, Antimalarials, Immunosuppressants, and Biologics), By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, and Subcutaneous), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global systemic lupus erythematosus market accounted for US$ 1.87 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 3.6 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.0%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of drug classes, route of administration, and region.

By drug classes, immunosuppressants held the dominating revenue share in the global market in 2019, owing to adoption of methotrexate across the globe, which is accessible at low cost. Biologics accounted for the second-highest after the segment due to the slow penetration of Benlysta.

By route of administration, the oral segment accounted for more than half of the overall value in the SLE market in 2019, followed by intravenous segment. The oral segment includes small molecule drugs that are easily administered and continue as the mainstream treatment for SLE.

By region, North America lead the global market in 2019, with the U.S. at the leading position. The region is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Higher prevalence of SLE along with coverage for specialty drugs and improved healthcare infrastructure is driving to the growth of the regional market.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global systemic lupus erythematosus market includes GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Roche, Bayer, Pfizer, Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-la roche Ltd., Hadasit medical research services and development, Hansa medical ab, and Harbor biosciences.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

