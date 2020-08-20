Best Hosting Names BlueHost as the Top Hosting Provider of 2020
Famed review website, Best Hosting, is pleased to announce it is naming Bluehost as the top hosting provider of 2020.
Bluehost is one of the best hosting providers on the market, powering over 2 million websites worldwide. The company is known for providing top-level hosting services with 99.99% uptime and a 24/7 live chat – always available to resolve issues, along with unmetered bandwidth and five email accounts with each hosting plan.
In the hosting provider’s most recent news, Bluehost has been nominated by Best Hosting as the top hosting provider of 2020 – smashing the competition such as HostGator and SiteGround for the esteemed title. Best Hosting arrived at the decision due to the unprecedented amount of 5-star reviews Bluehost has obtained over the course of the year.
Bluehost’s rise to the top of the charts is a result of its unprecedented services, offerings, and features for users around the world. These features include:
Guaranteed free domain name for the first year
No-hassle subscription cancellation within first 30 days
Wide variety of dedicated server plans to choose from, for as little as just $2.95/month
Five email accounts
Guaranteed 24/7 live, professional, and courteous customer support
Unmetered bandwidth
Unlimited web storage
Unlimited websites
Improved security (such as malware detection and removal), backup, and free SSL certificate
Advertising credits when $25 on new Google Ads or Microsoft Ads are purchased
Options for virtual private servers
Bluehost dedicated hosting
And so much more!
Bluehost is one of the few hosting providers recommended by WordPress.org – being one of the best and brightest hosting services of the hosting world. The company offers WordPress-centric dashboards, 1-click installation, and everything else optimized for WordPress.
For more information about Bluehost, please visit the official website.
About Bluehost
Bluehost is one of the most sought-after hosting providers of the decade – offering unparalleled customer support, hosting offerings, and top tier services. The company offers a wide variety of plans to suit the needs of any user.
