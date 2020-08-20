CENGN, Canada’s Centre of Excellence in Next Generation Networks, is announcing that it is joining as a member of the Innovation Economy Council (IEC).

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CENGN JOINS AS MEMBER OF THE INNOVATION ECONOMY COUNCIL (IEC)CENGN, Canada’s Centre of Excellence in Next Generation Networks, is announcing today that it is joining other Ontario and Canadian industry leaders as a member of the Innovation Economy Council (IEC).CENGN will add its support to the council by leveraging its technical expertise in advanced networking, its extensive ecosystem of Canadian start-ups, scaleups and multinational technology leaders, as well as its partnerships with government, not-for-profit organizations, and academia. By joining the IEC, CENGN looks to continue strengthening Canada’s economy through technology innovation and adoption, driving business and job growth across the country.“Canada has a vibrant tech and innovation ecosystem that is one of the country’s key economic engines. Our mission is to foster the growth and resilience of these businesses by breaking down commercialization barriers through advanced technology services and talent development,” said Jean-Charles Fahmy, President and CEO of CENGN.“We are pleased to join the IEC, which provides the insights needed to address the issues facing Canada’s tech innovators and to inform industrial innovation policy for the country.”“All sectors of our economy depend on our purpose-driven ventures to stay connected and nimble in times of enormous change,” said Yung Wu, CEO, MaRS. “We must have a cohesive game plan – informed by data and evidence-based insights that reflect the voices of our entrepreneurs – to drive smart policy decisions that enable startups to create a sustainable economic advantage for our nation. Now more than ever, we need innovators to chart a bold new future for Canada.”About the IECDesigned as a coalition of industry leaders, the IEC delivers essential reports and hosts events to provide data-driven insights on how Canada is growing its economy through innovation. Formed in March 2020, the IEC works with Canadian innovators and organizations with the goal of informing policy and industry best practices to help secure our future prosperity.The IEC’s founding partners include MaRS, OCE, Communitech, DMZ, Invest Ottawa, CCRM, Spark Centre and NGEN.Learn more on the IEC: https://innovationeconomycouncil.com/ CENGNCENGN is Canada’s Centre of Excellence in Next Generation Networks. Our mission is to drive technology and industry growth in Canada, enabling economic strength and prosperity, as well as innovation and competitiveness in this high-growth global multi-trillion-dollar industry.Through our leading-edge technology infrastructure and expertise, and the creation of a globally recognized ecosystem of partners, CENGN helps Canadian small and medium enterprises overcome commercialization barriers and grow. CENGN collaborates with top ICT multinationals, the public sector, financial institutions, and academic partners, to solidify Canada’s leadership in advanced networking for the benefit of all Canadians.ContactRick PenwardenMarketing ManagerCENGN -Canada’s Centre of Excellence in Next Generation Networks613-963-1200 ex:329rick.penwarden@cengn.ca