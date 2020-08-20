Facts & Factors Predicts that by 2026 the Size & Share of the Bio Seeds Market Grow at a CAGR of 10% and Reach USD 47 Bn

Bio Seeds Market

Global Bio Seeds market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% and is anticipated to reach around USD 47 Billion by 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Findings from Facts and Factors report “Bio Seeds Market By Product (Soybeans, Corn, Sugar Beets, Canola, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global Bio Seeds market in 2019 was approximately USD 32 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% and is anticipated to reach around USD 47 Billion by 2026.

Genetic engineering is a method that is used to clone or alter DNA or genes to generate new characteristics in the organism or helps in manufacturing proteins or hormones. Genetic engineering is generally used in the production of recombinant DNA and this is achieved by adding, deleting or mutating the desired trait gene. Genetically modified organisms include genetically engineered plants, animals and microbes. Organic seeds are a prime example of genetic modification. Bio seeds contain the anticipated properties that are generated by the incorporation of the preferred gene according to the appropriate quality.

The use of bio seeds is growing on a larger scale as these bio seeds are associated with high and good quality yield. Due to the deterioration of fertility from the soil, pollution of land and the increasing needs and demands of the growing population, the use of organic seed by the population is increasing on a larger scale. These factors are responsible for driving the market for organic seeds. Nonetheless, the lack of information and expertise for bio-seed among the underdeveloped and developing countries is a major constraint on the demand for bio-seeds. Nevertheless, increased demand for healthy diets and increased development in the agricultural sector are likely to open up new market opportunities in the near future.

On the basis of products, the global bio deeds market is segmented into corn, soybeans, sugar beets, canola, and others. Corn is expected to dominate the market as the crop of corn is commercially cultivated on a larger scale and also has the highest consumption rate by the population. Corn is also used as a raw material that is used in the production of ethanol and this feature has helped in the growth of the corn market and has, in turn, helped in the rise of bio seeds production. Soybeans are the second-largest produced crops as they are used on a large scale in animal fodder. Sugar beets and canola are also expected to show an optimistic influence on the growth of the bio seeds market in the future.

The region of North America is expected to dominate the market of bio seeds owing to the developed infrastructure and technology for the production of bio seeds. Similarly, the practice of diverse and developed agricultural methods are fostering the growth of the bio seeds in this region. Demand for bio seeds is growing significantly in the Asia Pacific due to an increase in crop consumption from an increasing population and fewer restrictions on the control of organic seeds. Emerging countries in the region of Asia Pacific are using genetically modified farming techniques to produce high yields as there is an availability of market for bio seeds, and the ongoing research and development in improvising the output of the bio seeds and various initiatives and awareness drives conducted by the government for encouraging the adoption of bio seeds for cultivation are more likely to boost the market for bio seeds. Due to the high yielding capacity and low-cost expenditure of the bio seeds, farmers of this region are gaining huge profits.

The leading key players in the Bio Seeds Market are as follows:

DLF-Trifolium

Bayer Crop Science

Land O’ Lakes

Syngenta

Monsanto

Takii

Sakata

DuPont

Others

This report segments the Bio Seeds market as follows:

Global Bio Seeds Market: By Product Segmentation Analysis

Soybeans

Corn

Sugar Beets

Canola

Others

