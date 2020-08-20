Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hiker Suffers Medical Emergency on Welch and Dickey Trail

CONTACT: CO Jonathan Demler 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 August 20, 2020

Waterville Valley, NH – At around 2:00 p.m. on August 19, 2020, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a hiker who had suffered a medical emergency on the Welch and Dickey Trial in Waterville Valley. The woman, Janice Knuuttunen, 65, of Sandown, NH, was hiking with her family when the medical emergency occurred. First responders from Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue, Waterville Valley Department of Public Safety, Thornton Police Department, and Conservation Officers with the NH Fish and Game Department arrived to provide assistance. A rescue party hiked to the location of the hikers, provided first aid and assisted Knuuttunen down to the trailhead, arriving safely at around 4:30 p.m. Knuuttunen hiked down under her own power and maintained a positive attitude, keeping the rescue from becoming a carry-out which would have required more personnel and taken much longer.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers would like to remind anyone enjoying the outdoors at the end of this summer to plan ahead and make safe decisions. Hiking in the White Mountains requires proper planning and preparation. All hikers should carry essential equipment to be ready not just for the intended hike, but other issues that could arise. Please visit www.hikesafe.com for more information.

