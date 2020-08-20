UN calls for more solidarity in fight against Covid-19

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 20 - The United Nations (UN) requested, last Wednesday, greater solidarity from developed countries in relation to developing underdeveloped countries in the fight against Covid-19, mainly in access to a probable vaccine.,

The appeal came from the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, when he was speaking at the opening of the 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments, which takes place virtually and where Angola participates with a delegation headed by the National Assembly Speaker , Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

He recalled that the world has passed the 21 million cases and more than a million deaths, facing a socioeconomic crisis never seen before.

According to António Guterres, there must be greater support so that people can have access to vaccines easily, as well as to benefit from the provision of equipment and doctors.

The responsibility for eradication is urgent, stressed the Portuguese, to whom the UN has been working on several sources to halt the transmission chain and recover more patients.

António Guterres appealed to parliaments to produce legislation to respond to the consequences of Covid-19 and sustainable development, highlighting the importance of international partnership.

Agenda:

Under the theme “Parliamentary leadership mobilized by more effective multilateralism that provides peace and sustainable development for people and the planet”, the debates, in addition to Covid-19, also revolved around climate issues.

In this regard, the UN Secretary-General criticized the fact that no country is responding to the challenges in relation to climate issues, despite recognizing progress in raising awareness of the need to preserve the ecosystem.

He deplored the weak implementation by states of international agreements in this area, suggesting that governments pay more attention to the environment by creating policies and solutions for their greater preservation by 2030.

In relation to sustainable development, he defended a new international agreement to guarantee opportunities that bring more revenue and a fairer world for developing countries.

Among other issues, the meeting, to be complemented with a face-to-face conference to be held in Vienna, Austria, next year, is discussing topics such as “stepping up parliamentary action: the emergence of climate change” and “human mobility in search for a better life: challenges, opportunities and solutions ”.

Topics such as “improving governance, closing the gap between parliaments and the people” and “forming inclusive and sustainable economies that ensure well-being and justice for all” are also on the agenda.

Angolan Ntionl Assembly Speaker speaks on Thursday:

MP Josefina Diakité, speaking to journalists said that the Speaker of the National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, will speak at the event on Thursday, the last day, and should address the impact of Covid-19 on African economies.

He should also touch on sustainable development, touch on the importance of formalizing the economy more and more with a view to increasing state revenues and, fundamentally, to safeguard citizens' quality of life.

The meeting is organized by the Interparliamentary Union in collaboration with the Austrian parliament and the United Nations.

The 4th World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments was held in 2015, at United Nations headquarters in New York.