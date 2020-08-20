» News » 2020 » Trail of Tears State Park and Bollinger Mill State...

Trail of Tears State Park and Bollinger Mill State Historic Site host public meeting Sept. 3

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 20, 2020 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend a combined informational meeting for Trail of Tears State Park and Bollinger Mill State Historic Site Thursday, Sept. 3. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse lawn, located at 100 Court Street in Jackson.

The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the park and site and their operations. Representatives from the park and site will be present to provide information and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to inform the public of the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, while also offering visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

For more information about the public meeting or other events at Trail of Tears State Park, contact the park at 573-290-5268. For more information about Bollinger Mill State Historic Site, contact the site at 573-243-4591.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

