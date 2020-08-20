Alberto Mordoki Speaks on Overcoming Obstacles Through the Power of Ambition
FULLERTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alberto Mordoki, operations manager of a California-based construction company, spoke about the importance of ambition in terms of overcoming obstacles and finding success in a recent interview with Thrive Global.
Becoming an entrepreneur and starting a company comes with risks and challenges, particularly now during the current COVID-19 pandemic and economic recession, with many businesses facing significant economic losses or even bankruptcy.
Throughout his own entrepreneurial career as the operations manager of a construction company, Alberto Mordoki has faced several of his own challenges that have led him to uncover fresh perspectives and pertinent knowledge to support him on his career journey moving forward.
During his interview with Thrive Global, Mordoki shared some of these key insights, to support any professionals who are searching for advice to help them achieve success, overcome obstacles, and move forward with their career.
Alberto Mordoki stressed that young professionals should “not take short cuts” when looking to successfully launch their career, especially if it’s in the construction field.
For anyone else, who is more established in their career, Mordoki said that it’s important that they become masters at using new technology and social media, in order to effectively market themselves or their business.
“Back in the day when I started my business, there were no cell phones, fax machines or internet to get work. But now we have learned to communicate and grow our business using all of the technology that is now readily available to us,” said Alberto Mordoki.
As for his best piece of advice, Mordoki said that having ambition and being focused on one’s goals is the ultimate key to push past obstacles and achieve success in a career.
“Successful people are confident and can lead themselves, as well as others. They have their own vision and mission and seek to bring it to life on a daily basis,” said Mordoki. “They also know who they aren’t and don’t waste time on things that they aren’t good at or they aren’t satisfied with.”
To learn more, visit: albertomordoki.com.
About Alberto Mordoki
Alberto Mordoki is the operations manager of a construction company based in Fullerton, California. Mordoki and his wife, Mirella, started the construction company in 2012 when they wanted to involve their two children in the business. The company is involved in construction, drywall installation and taping, as well as suspended ceilings for residential and commercial properties.
Alberto Mordoki
Operations Manager
