L’avenir Partners with Africa’s Top Cycling Team

NTT Pro Cycling (http://www.NTTProCycling.com/) is delighted to confirm that L’Avenir Wine Estate is to be the official wine partner of our team for the season.

This partnership consolidates L’Avenir’s Sports Development Project and involvement in South African cycling through the Pedalling for Pebbles campaign at the Cape Town Cycle Tour. “As the first African team to participate in the Tour de France in 2015, NTT Pro Cycling exemplifies L’Avenir’s slogan, Proudly South African, with a touch of French flair,” explains Advini South Africa Managing Director, Naretha Ricome.

As a technology-enabled, performance-driven and purpose-led team, NTT Pro Cycling races for something far greater than just success at the very highest level. The team races to mobilise people in Africa to move forward with bicycles through their relationship with the Qhubeka Charity. “Shared values are a cornerstone of this partnership; not only in terms of excellence and innovation, but with the deeper purpose of catalyzing sustainable development in South Africa,” explains Ricome.

As a Stellenbosch specialist of quintessentially South African Chenin Blanc and Pinotage, L’Avenir will be the sole wine sponsor of NTT Pro Cycling for the team’s full calendar which includes the Tour de France, the sport’s biggest race, getting underway in late August in Nice.

“We have 29 riders in our team from 14 countries and we see technology as a 30th rider in the way it enables to make more informed, better decisions, quicker. Moreover, we ride for a higher purpose, to make a difference in the lives of those less privileged creating hope and opportunity. Alignment in terms of innovation, international impact and ambitious development goals all make for a very exciting partnership and we can’t wait to celebrate together, on the world’s biggest stage,” explains NTT Pro Cycling team principal, Douglas Ryder.

