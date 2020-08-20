Global Portable Environmental Monitoring Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2026
/EIN News/ -- MUMBAI, India, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Portable Environmental Monitoring Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Declining prices of wireless connectivity monitors and sensors, favourable government regulatory scenario for monitoring, and the expansion of pollution monitoring infrastructure across emerging markets are the major parameters driving the market. The nature of device portability has offered real time monitoring of any pollutant regardless of time, distance, and location. Hence due to these factors, the market is likely to show positive growth in the forecast period.
Browse 125 Market Data Tables and 89 Figures spread through 173 Pages on "Global Portable Environmental Monitoring Market - Forecasts to 2026" https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-portable-environmental-monitoring-market-2185
Key Market Insights:
- The monitoring sensors segment is estimated to dominate the global market in terms of product type outlook from 2020 to 2026
- The smart city user segment will register the fastest growth in the global portable environmental monitoring market in 2020
- The portable environmental monitoring market in terms of region is dominated by North America and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR% over the coming years
Major players in the portable environmental monitoring market include: Thermo Fischer, Siemens, Honeywell, ESI Environmental Sensors, TE Connectivity, 3M, Emerson, Forbes Marshall, and Testo SE & Co. KGaA, among others. (Other companies include Zetian Process & Environmental, Aeroqual, TSI, Atmotube, Plumelabs, Met One Instrument, Inc., EKO Instruments B.V., Omni Instruments Inc., Awair, Wynd, Accu-Tech, ATOMTEX, Samara, Ellab, Amphenol Advanced Sensors, and Renesas among others).
Browse the Global Portable Environmental Monitoring Market Report @: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-portable-environmental-monitoring-market-2185
- Monitoring Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026)
- Indoor Monitoring
- Outdoor Monitoring
- Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026)
- Monitoring Devices
- Indoor
- Outdoor
- Monitoring Sensors
- Indoor
- Outdoor
- Monitoring Software/Apps
- Wearable Monitors
- Monitoring Devices
- Pollutant Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026)
- Particulate Pollutant
- PM 2.5
- PM 10
- Others
- Chemical Pollutant
- Gas
- VOC
- Pesticide
- Others
- Biological Pollutant
- Light Pollutant
- Moisture Monitoring
- Noise Monitoring
- Temperature Monitoring
- Particulate Pollutant
- Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026)
- Air Pollution
- Water Pollution
- Wastewater Monitoring
- Ground Water/ Surface Water Monitoring
- Soil Pollution
- Noise Pollution
- Light Pollution
- End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026)
- Government Agencies
- Public Users
- Petrochemical Industry
- Power Generation Plants
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Smart City Users
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2026)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
- North America
Contact: Yash Jain
Email: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +16026667238