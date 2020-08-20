Bang Energy Sues Gulfstream for Theft of Bang’s G550 Jet

Bang Brings Claims Against Gulfstream for Theft by Conversion, Deceptive Trade Practices, Civil Conspiracy and More

/EIN News/ -- WESTON, Fla., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANG ENERGY, the makers of the legendary BANG ENERGY™ beverages and other trend-setting performance innovations, has filed suit in Florida against GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORPORATION, a GENERAL DYNAMICS company, and EXPERT AVIATION, a Gulfstream co-conspirator, alleging Deceptive, Unconscionable and Unfair Trade Practices, Conversion of Property, Civil Conspiracy and other claims.



The lawsuit involves billings exceeding half a million dollars that Gulfstream issued for services that it purportedly rendered on Bang Energy’s business aircraft—a G550 jet. Bang alleges that Gulfstream’s billings, in addition to being unreasonable and excessive, were never preapproved. Bang’s jet is being forcibly retained by Gulfstream at its servicing facility in Brunswick, Georgia. To date, Gulfstream has refused to relinquish possession of Bang’s jet unless the aircraft behemoth’s unreasonable, excessive, and unapproved service bill is paid in full. Bang, however, has refused to capitulate to Gulfstream’s demands, instead opting to expose this extortionary plot in Court.

Gulfstream and its cohort have engaged in a calculated scheme—indeed, a civil conspiracy—to deceptively, unconscionably, and unfairly extract payment of unapproved invoices exceeding $548,000 subject to Gulfstream’s effective holding of Bang’s property as hostage pending payment of an unapproved ransom in the form of invoice fees allegedly owed to Gulfstream and management fees allegedly owed to Expert Aviation.

‘Gulfstream’s brazen misconduct goes against everything that I stand for as a business owner myself. I won’t stop defending my rights until this misconduct is stopped, Bang’s stolen property is returned, and this conspiracy is exposed—and, hopefully, never happens to anyone again!’

–Jack Owoc, Bang Energy CEO and CSO

A copy of the Complaint against Gulfstream and Expert Aviation is available here.

