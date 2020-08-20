Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market to Reach Valuation of $14.13 Billion by 2025

The increase in demand to offer resistance to contamination and to provide better hygiene condition supplements the need for medical nonwoven disposable products across the globe, which further propels the market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research,the Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market was valued at $ 7.91 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $14.13 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025. The surgical product segment accounted for more than half of the total market share in 2017.

Medical nonwoven products are extensively used for providing appropriate protection owing to their ability to create barriers either from the structure of the nonwoven itself or from an additional active coating for personal protective apparel. In addition, medical nonwoven disposable are usually used in the amalgamated form and are sterile, antibacterial, liquid repellent, and liquid absorbent. The medical nonwoven disposables are commonly used in surgical processes, serving as a barrier to microorganisms and prevent cross contamination.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/477

Covid-19 scenario:

The demand for medical nonwoven disposablefrom the healthcare industry has experienced a huge growth to protect the healthcare workers involved in the treatment and care of patients with Covid-19.

The supply, demand, and manufacturing of medical nonwoven disposablehas not affected by lockdown as it comes under the category of essential goods.





The report offers a detailed segmentation of the medical nonwoven disposable market based on product, region.

Based on product, the medical nonwoven disposable market is bifurcated into incontinence products and surgical products. The surgical product segment was the highest contributor to the market, in 2017, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In addition, incontinence segment is growing at faster pace from 2018 to 2025, owing to the rise in aging population and innovation in products such as biodegradable diaper that are widely used worldwide.

Based on region, the medical nonwoven disposables market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America dominated the market in 2017, accounting for highest share, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate from 2018 to 2025.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/477

Leading market players analyzed in the researchDomtar Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Cardinal Health., Berry Global Inc., First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, UniCharm Corporation, Georgia-Pacific LLC and Freudenberg.

