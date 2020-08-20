Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market worth $1.67 Billion by 2026: Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for driving range expansion in electric vehicles and requirement for engine downsizing drive the growth of the global electric vehicle ranger extender market. Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue, holding nearly half of the market in 2019.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied market Research, the global electric vehicle range extender market generated $839.8 million in 2018, and is projected to generate $1.67 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an extensive analysis of key market dynamics, driving forces & opportunities, key segments, pricing, product portfolio, and competitive scenario.

Download Report Sample (212 Pages PDF with Insights, 70 Charts, 96 Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6391

Rise in demand for extension of driving range in electric vehicles and need for engine downsizing boost the growth of the global electric vehicle (EV) ranger extender market. However, development of driving range extension of BEVs and focus of OEMs on lowering down the price of battery impede the market growth. Moreover, increase in demand for fuel cell range extender along with development of innovative range extenders create new opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 Scenarios on EV Range Extenders:

China is one of the greatest automobile and automotive parts manufacturing hub. However, China is amongst the most affected regions, sue to which the supply and production of these products have been slow down.

On the other hand, owing to the precautionary measures and government regulations manufacturers have shut down their companies.

Moreover, with the recovery phase in various regions, the governments are initiating to lift certain regulations, which may offer these companies to continue manufacturing processes.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the EV Range Extender Market Request Here!

Based on type, the ICE range extender segment accounted for nearly half of the total share of the global electric vehicle (EV) ranger extender market in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. However, the fuel cell range extender segment is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on component, the battery pack segment contributed to the highest market share, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its lead status during the forecast period. However, the power converter segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 10.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on region, North America is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.6% from 2019 to 2026. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific contributed to the largest market share in terms of revenue, contributing to nearly half of the global electric vehicle (EV) ranger extender market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. AVL

The key market players in the report include Delta Motorsport, BMW, Ceres Power, Magna International, MAHLE, Nissan Motor Corporation, Plug Power Inc., and Rheinmetall.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6391





Similar Reports (10% Discount on Customization):

Electric Vehicle Market 2020-2030: The global electric vehicle market is segmented on the basis of type, vehicle type, and region.

Electric Vehicle On-Board Charger Market 2020-2030: The electric vehicle on board charger market is segmented on the basis of power output, propulsion type, vehicle type, and region.

Electric Vehicle Motor Market 2020-2030: The key factors that drive the electric vehicle motor market are growth in electric vehicle industry, and increase in government rules and regulations with respect to vehicular emission.

Hub Motor Market 2020-2030: The global hub motor market is segmented on the basis of product, sales channel, position, and region.

Electric Vehicle Battery Market 2020-2030: The global electric vehicle battery market is segmented based on vehicle propulsion type, battery type, vehicle type, and region.





About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com