CHARLESTON STORE OWNER ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH EVADING MORE THAN $42,000 IN SALES TAX

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested a Charleston County furniture store owner and charged him with three counts of tax evasion.

Richard W. Fowler, 66, of Charleston, is the owner of Charleston Bedding & Furniture, LLC. According to arrest warrants, from 2017 through 2019, Fowler reported total gross sales of $432,435 when actual sales totaled $907,073. Fowler willfully understated his gross sales by $474,638 for the period and evaded approximately $42,427 in South Carolina Sales Tax.

If convicted, Fowler faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count. He is being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0930.

