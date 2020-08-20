8/20/2020

For Immediate Release: Thursday, August 20, 2020 Contact: Office of Communications, Communications@MyFloridaCFO.com, 850.413.2842

For Immediate Release: Thursday, August 20, 2020 Contact: Office of Communications, Communications@MyFloridaCFO.com, 850.413.2842

CFO Jimmy Patronis: Floridians Must Prepare Now as We Monitor Tropical Depression Thirteen TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As officials closely monitor Tropical Depression Thirteen, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis urges Floridians to prepare now and highlights important disaster resources to assist Florida residents before, during, and after a storm. CFO Patronis’ PrepareFL.com website serves as a one-stop-shop for disaster preparedness information and tips to help Floridians ensure they are prepared to weather a storm.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, "As we closely monitor Tropical Depression Thirteen, it’s my top priority to ensure Floridians have the tools and resources they need to prepare if this storm takes aim at our state as early as this weekend. While the path and force of this storm remains uncertain, Floridians know all too well the devastation hurricanes can have on their lives and we must take this threat seriously. As we saw with Hurricane Michael, storms can form and strengthen quickly, leaving little time to prepare and evacuate. The time is now to prepare and protect your home and business. Monitor weather reports, heed all watches and warnings from state and local officials and do not wait until a storm is making landfall, it may be too late. Prepare now, Florida!”

The Prepare Florida website includes:

• An Emergency Preparedness Toolkit designed to help you prepare a home inventory and organize your financial information before and after a disaster.

• A Natural Disasters – Are You Prepared guide to inform consumers on insurance and financial preparation in the event of a natural disaster.

• A guide to navigating the flood insurance claims process.

• Information on the Assignment of Benefits (AOB) process and how it can impact a homeowner.

• Tips on what to expect after filing a homeowners insurance claim related to a hurricane.

Visit PrepareFL.com for more information and to start your storm plan today. CFO Patronis’ Insurance Consumer Helpline is available to assist Floridians with insurance issues and the claims process. Call the toll-free helpline at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO (693-5236), to talk to a knowledgeable insurance specialist Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ### About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).