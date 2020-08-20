Jushi Holdings Inc. to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 27, 2020

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQB: JUSHF), a globally focused, multi-state cannabis and hemp operator, today announced that it expects to report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 before the market opens on Thursday, August 27, 2020.



Management will host a conference call and audio webcast that morning at 9:00 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights.

Event: Jushi Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Thursday, August 27, 2020 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time Live Call: +1-877-407-0792 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-689-8263 (International) Webcast: http://ir.jushico.com/

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until September 27, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing + 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or + 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13707545.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Michael Perlman

Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury

Investors@jushico.com

(561) 453-1308

Media Contact

Ellen Mellody

MATTIO Communications

Ellen@Mattio.com

(570) 209-2947



