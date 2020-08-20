Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,742 in the last 365 days.

Ondot’s Vaduvur Bharghavan to Speak at Mobile Payments Conference on Redefining a Modern Digital-First Card

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clara, California, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ondot Systems, the digital card services provider for credit and debit issuers, announces its CEO Vaduvur Bharghavan will speak at the Mobile Payments Conference, an annual forum that brings together the leading experts in fintech, mobile payments and digital technology, during a session entitled Features of a Modern Digital-First Card on August 25.

            Bharghavan will discuss how companies like Apple, Google and Samsung are redefining the modern digital-first card and what this means for financial institutions. The event is a virtual conference that runs August 24-26 and focuses on how to enhance the mobile banking experience for service delivery and transactions.

For more information about the conference visit the event’s website at https://mobilepaymentconference.com /.

 

About Ondot

          Founded in 2011, Ondot provides more than 4,500 banks and credit unions with a digital card services platform to drive cardholder engagement. From community issuers to top global banks, Ondot enables financial institutions to offer in-the-moment convenience, control, and transparency for credit and debit cards, leading to higher usage, lower cost, and reduced fraud. To learn more about Ondot Systems, visit www.ondotsystems.com.

#

Chuck Meyers
Ondot Systems
800-669-6265, ext. 151
charles.meyers@ondotsystems.com

You just read:

Ondot’s Vaduvur Bharghavan to Speak at Mobile Payments Conference on Redefining a Modern Digital-First Card

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.