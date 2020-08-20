Ekso Bionics® Unveils its Latest Assistive Exoskeleton Innovation for Industrial Use

/EIN News/ -- ﻿RICHMOND, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (the “Company”) , an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today unveiled EVOTM, an endurance-boosting assistive upper body exoskeleton that alleviates the burden of repetitive work. Building on the Company’s trailblazing EksoVest technology, EVO’s innovative design is the next step in the evolution of industrial exoskeletons.

Through collaborations with leaders in global manufacturing and construction, Ekso Bionics has accumulated a wealth of in-the-field customer insights that allowed it to reimagine its weight-assist exoskeleton technology. EVO is lighter and more flexible than its predecessor, with an optimized human-machine interface that is cool and comfortable to wear for all-day use, while also maintaining the ruggedness and durability that Ekso is known for. EVO’s novel design also incorporates Ekso’s new patented low profile, multi-link structure, which tracks the natural movement of the body and allows for an unrestricted range of motion, and a device architecture that is compatible with standard safety harnesses used in elevated work. These advancements in design make EVO the ideal solution for a wide range of industrial, manufacturing, food processing, and construction applications.

“Through working closely with our customers, we gained tremendous insights and feedback that help us evolve EVO to better meet their needs and provide a programmatic solution to some of their most complicated ergonomic problems,” said Michael Pratt, vice president at Ekso Bionics. “By augmenting human capabilities, EVO was designed to relieve the burden on industrial workers and provide them with a technology solution that improves their quality of life. True to our mission, we are now offering a flexible acquisition model that will lower the capital barrier and allow more industrial workers access to the latest exoskeleton technology.”

Shoulder injuries caused by overhead work, repetitive tasks, and overexertion is the leading cause of lost work days due to workplace injuries. Ekso Bionics is striving to alleviate the burden on skilled workers, drastically reducing the number of workplace injuries and cutting down on worker fatigue.

EVO is a passive, spring-loaded assistive upper-body exoskeleton that aids workers with overhead work. It is designed to reduce fatigue and shoulder and back muscle strain, with the goal of eliminating work-related injuries to the neck, shoulder, and back. EVO offers 5-15 pounds of lift assistance in each arm to elevate and alleviate the day-to-day strain on workers across all industries.

About Ekso Bionics®

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, the Company continues to build upon its industry-leading expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.” For more information, visit: www.eksobionics.com or follow @EksoBionics on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding he potential benefits, performance and effectiveness of the Company’s products and systems, including EVO. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company’s current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company’s inability to obtain adequate financing or maintain operating revenues (including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic) to fund the Company’s operations and necessary to develop or enhance the Company’s technology, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of the Company’s products, the Company’s failure to achieve broad market acceptance of the Company’s products, the failure of the Company’s sales and marketing efforts or of partners to market the Company’s products effectively, adverse results in future clinical studies of the Company’s medical device products, the failure to obtain or maintain patent protection for the Company’s technology, the failure of the Company to obtain or maintain regulatory approval to market the Company’s medical devices, disruptions in the Company’s supply chain due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus and other delays that may result from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, and the Company’s failure to implement the Company’s business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. To learn more about Ekso Bionics please visit the Company’s website at www.eksobionics.com or follow @EksoBionics on Twitter. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

