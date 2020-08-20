Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Albertsons Companies to Host Interactive Webcast Series for Investors

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) announced today that it will be hosting an interactive webcast series highlighting key aspects of its business and showcasing its unique capabilities, offerings and initiatives to fuel future growth.

The new webcast series, “Albertsons Insights”, will begin on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 11 am ET with an overview of Albertsons’ labor relations and its participation in multiemployer pension plans. It will feature a conversation moderated by Melissa Plaisance, GVP – Treasury & Investor Relations with Bob Dimond, EVP & CFO and Dan Dosenbach, SVP, Labor Relations, followed by a question and answer session.

Other upcoming sessions will include additional topics of interest to the financial community, as they arise.

The webcast will be available at the following address by accessing the "Events & Presentations" link included therein:

http://albertsonscompanies.com/investors

A replay of the conference call will be available for approximately two weeks following completion of the call.

Additional information can be found at https://investor.albertsonscompanies.com/Event-Calendar. Presentation materials, if applicable, will be available at the start of each live webcast. A replay and archived edition of the webcasts will be available for approximately two weeks following each event.

Melissa Plaisance
Albertsons Companies
925-226-5115
Melissa.Plaisance@albertsons.com

