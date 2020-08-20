Taronis Fuels Buys All Licensed Intellectual Property for $1.25 Million

/EIN News/ -- Company Curtails Future Royalty Obligations,

Controls 100% of Intellectual Property Rights for Future Development

PHOENIX, AZ, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc., (“Taronis” or “the Company”) (OTCQB: TRNF), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, today announced it has acquired MagneGas IP, LLC, from BBHC, Inc, (“BBHC”) as well as all related patents owned directly by BBHC. Total consideration for the transaction was the assumption of approximately $250,000 in liabilities and $1 million in restricted common stock of Taronis.

The transaction benefits the Company in several ways. First, the Company now irrevocably owns the entire patent portfolio it had previously licensed from BBHC. Second, the transaction limits the potential cost of future royalties significantly. Under the prior licensing agreement, Taronis had previously agreed to pay a 7% royalty for the exclusive use of all fuel applications derived from the acquired patent portfolio. As part of the transaction, royalty payments remain unchanged for the first five years, but cease entirely thereafter. This has the potential to save the Company significant costs in the future as it looks to expand its sales of MagneGas, the only renewable metal cutting fuel, new fuel products for the propane and other heating end markets, and the sale of its proprietary Venturi plasma arc gasification units.

The transaction also significantly simplifies the business model for near term business objectives. The Company is actively exploring an uplisting to a national exchange, and this new, simplified business model where the entire intellectual property portfolio is proprietary, wholly owned and actively used for ongoing commercial activities is expected to enhance the Company’s business narrative meaningfully.

“We are very pleased to complete this transaction as structured,” commented Scott Mahoney, CEO of Taronis Fuels. “We are working diligently to launch several relatively large commercial opportunities involving our technology overseas in the coming quarters. We believe that as those activities begin to translate into tangible financial results, the geographic footprint of commercial opportunity for our Company will expand exponentially. We felt compelled to act now, take control of the underlying intellectual property, and accelerate the development of new fuel products for new markets.”

“This transaction is almost entirely about our ability to internally fund and drive the pace of new development. We want to launch our fourth-generation gasification prototype, which has the potential to reduce our cost to produce synthetic fuels by up to 90%. It would also enable us to begin directly gasifying new solid feedstocks such as plastics, forest fire biomass, and a wide range of other materials.”

“We can now fully drive the pipeline of new synthetic fuel product development. We can accelerate the validation of our first renewable propane substitute. We are also looking at applications to use different variations of our fuel product as a cost-effective additive to traditional fossil fuel combustion engines, making them burn cleaner, with a reduced carbon footprint.”

“To accomplish this, we have begun building out full scale, science-driven research and development capabilities at our new Peoria, Arizona technical campus. We are not just looking to drive process improvement; we want to innovate beyond our current expertise. To accomplish this objective, we are actively seeking PH.D. level expertise in physics, chemistry, combustion engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, and a wide range of related skillsets. We intend to build a world-class technical team to significantly expand the addressable end user applications for our patent portfolio in early 2021. We aspire to be the global leader in cost-effective, hydrogen-based fossil fuel replacement products,” concluded Mr. Mahoney.

