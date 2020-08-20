Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Screen Media Announces the Exclusive Nationwide Cinema Premiere of BLACKBIRD with Fathom Events on September 14th and 15th

Film Starring Susan Sarandon and Kate Winslet to be Released in Select Theaters and On Demand September 18th

/EIN News/ -- COS COB, Conn., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s (Nasdaq: CSSE) Screen Media announced today that ahead of their limited theatrical and VOD release of Roger Michell’s BLACKBIRD on September 18th, they have partnered with Fathom Events for an exclusive nationwide cinema premiere on September 14th and 15th. Each screening will be accompanied by a special introduction from Mr. Michell and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.



Mr. Michell, having worked extensively for the National Theatre, the Royal Court and the Royal Shakespeare Company directing plays such as “Waste,” “Landscape with Weapon,” “Honour,” and “Blue/Orange,” made his directorial splash with his 1995 adaptation of the Jane Austen novel, Persuasion. He has since directed many beloved films such as My Cousin Rachel, Notting Hill, Venus, The Mother, Tea With the Dames and the upcoming The Duke starring Helen Mirren and Jim Broadbent. He has also just signed on to direct Good Morning, Mr. Mandela based on Zelda la Grange’s bestselling novel.

Blackbird stars Susan Sarandon, Kate Winslet, Mia Wasikowska, Sam Neill, Rainn Wilson, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Anson Boon, and Lindsay Duncan and tells the story of Lily (Susan Sarandon) and Paul (Sam Neill) who summon their loved ones to their beach house for one final gathering after Lily decides to end her long battle with ALS on her own terms. The couple is planning a loving weekend complete with holiday traditions, but the mood becomes strained when unresolved issues surface between Lily and her daughters Jennifer (Kate Winslet) and Anna (Mia Wasikowska). Joining the collective farewell are Lily’s son in law (Rainn Wilson), her lifelong friend (Lindsay Duncan), daughter’s partner (Bex Taylor-Klaus) and grandson (Anson Boon). Her story is ultimately one of hope, love and a celebration of life. The film was produced by Millennium Media with Producers Sherryl Clark, David Bernardi and Rob Van Norden and Executive Producers Andrew Kotliar, Elizabeth Zavoyskiy, Joshua Sason, Mike Donovan, Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Andrey Georgiev, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger, Heidi Jo Markel and Boaz Davidson.

Tickets and a list of participating theater locations will be available at www.FathomEvents.com .

“Fathom is honored to premiere this heartfelt film by the award-winning director Roger Michell and a superstar cast that brings a relevant story of life to the big screen,” says Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events.

“We are thrilled to partner with Fathom Events to help bring Roger Michell’s beautifully crafted film to as many audiences as possible,” said David Fannon, President of Screen Media. “This heartfelt and honest story of hope, love and a celebration of life is one that everyone can relate to and we are so glad that people will have the chance to see this group of talented actors tell this story on the big screen.”

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a company formed with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com . Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

Screen Media Ventures, LLC, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company, acquires the rights to high quality, independent television series and feature films for the U.S. and Canada. Screen Media Ventures acquires worldwide rights for distribution through theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, video-on-demand, and new digital media platforms. The company acquires AVOD rights for third party networks and is the main supplier of content for Crackle Plus and other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment properties. With a library of over 1,500 television series and motion pictures, Screen Media Ventures is one of the largest independent suppliers of high-quality TV series and motion pictures to U.S. and international broadcast markets, cable networks, home video outlets and new media venues. For more information, visit: www.screenmedia.net .

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal Cinemas, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L)., Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all of the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

Millennium Media. Inc. is a part of one of the longest-running independent film companies in the history of Hollywood, with 28 years and more than 325 movies to its credit. The company now finances, produces, and sells worldwide five to eight star-driven films per year, with budgets between $20 and $80 million.

Millennium is best known for The Expendables franchise ($800M), Olympus Has Fallen and London Has Fallen ($375M), The Hitman’s Bodyguard ($175M), and Mechanic: Resurrection ($125M). Recent box-office hits include Angel Has Fallen ($186M) and Rambo: Last Blood ($95M).

Please visit: http://millennium-media.net/

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks (including those set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2020, as updated by the risks included in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 13, 2020) and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Investors should realize that if our underlying assumptions for the projections contained herein prove inaccurate or that known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections.

