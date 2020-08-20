DNR investigating fish kill in Four Mile Creek near Alleman

ALLEMAN, Iowa – This afternoon, DNR Field Office staff received a report of a fish kill on Four Mile Creek, northwest of Alleman.

DNR staff visited the area and observed several hundred dead fish in a three mile section of the creek. Water sample tests for ammonia and dissolved oxygen were satisfactory and live fish were also observed in the creek.

No source for the fish kill has been identified at this time. DNR staff continue to monitor the situation to determine a source.