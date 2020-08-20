Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Studio City International Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- MACAU, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) (“Studio City” or the “Company”), a world-class integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau, today reported its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2020.

Total operating revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were negative US$12.5 million, as compared to total operating revenues of US$149.7 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in total operating revenues was due to the decrease in revenues from the provision of gaming related services and lower non-gaming revenues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in a significant decline in inbound tourism in the second quarter of 2020.

Revenues from the provision of gaming related services are derived from the provision of facilities for the operations of Studio City Casino by Melco Resorts (Macau) Limited (the “Gaming Operator”), a subsidiary of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (“Melco”) and holder of a gaming subconcession, and services related thereto.

Studio City Casino generated gross gaming revenues of US$6.7 million and US$361.8 million for the second quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Studio City’s rolling chip volume was US$0.23 billion for the second quarter of 2020 versus US$3.10 billion in the second quarter of 2019. The rolling chip win rate was 0.17% in the second quarter of 2020 versus 2.76% in the second quarter of 2019. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$20.1 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared with US$877.0 million in the second quarter of 2019. The mass market table games hold percentage was 22.2% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to 29.2% in the second quarter of 2019.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2020 was US$67.6 million, compared with US$630.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. The gaming machine win rate was 2.7% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to 3.2% in the second quarter of 2019.

Total gaming taxes and the costs incurred in connection with the operation of Studio City Casino deducted from gross gaming revenues were US$34.7 million and US$260.7 million in the second quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Revenues from the provision of gaming related services were negative US$28.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared with revenues from the provision of gaming related services of US$101.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. Revenues from the provision of gaming related services are net of gaming taxes and the costs incurred in connection with the operation of Studio City Casino deducted by the Gaming Operator pursuant to the Services and Right to Use Arrangements.

Total non-gaming revenues at Studio City for the second quarter of 2020 were US$15.4 million, compared with US$48.6 million for the second quarter of 2019.

Operating loss for the second quarter of 2020 was US$92.7 million, compared with operating income of US$29.7 million in the second quarter of 2019.   

Studio City generated negative Adjusted EBITDA(1) of US$51.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of US$82.5 million in the second quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was mainly attributable to the decrease in revenues from the provision of gaming related services and lower non-gaming revenues.

Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited for the second quarter of 2020 was US$91.0 million, compared with US$4.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. The net loss attributable to participation interest during the second quarters of 2020 and 2019 were US$27.3 million and US$1.3 million, respectively.  

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the second quarter of 2020 were US$25.6 million, which mainly included interest expenses, net of amounts capitalized, of US$25.3 million.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$41.8 million were recorded in the second quarter of 2020, of which US$0.8 million was related to the amortization expense for the land use right.

The negative Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended June 30, 2020 referred to in Melco’s earnings release dated August 20, 2020 (“Melco’s earnings release”) is US$8.7 million less than the negative Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in this press release. The Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in this press release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City contained in Melco’s earnings release. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between the Company and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City included in Melco’s earnings release does not reflect certain costs related to the table games operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of June 30, 2020 aggregated to US$202.9 million (December 31, 2019: US$327.2 million), including US$15.8 million of restricted cash (December 31, 2019: US$27.9 million). Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs at the end of the second quarter of 2020, was US$1.44 billion (December 31, 2019: US$1.44 billion).

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2020 were US$43.1 million.

Subsequent Events

Studio City Finance Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, issued US$500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.00% senior notes due 2025 and US$500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.50% senior notes due 2028 in July.  In August, the Company also completed a series of private offers of its Class A ordinary shares and American depositary shares to certain existing shareholders and holders of its American depositary shares, including Melco, which resulted in gross proceeds to the Company of approximately US$500 million.

Recent Developments

The COVID-19 outbreak continues to have a material effect on our operations, financial position and prospects during the third quarter of 2020.

Commencing from July 15, 2020, certain travelers entering Guangdong from Macau were no longer subject to a mandatory quarantine. On August 12, 2020, the Chinese authorities resumed the issuance of IVS visas for Zhuhai residents. According to the National Immigration Administration, issuance of IVS visas for Guangdong residents will resume on August 26, 2020, while the nationwide resumption of IVS visa issuance will commence on September 23, 2020. Despite these developments, our operations continue to be impacted by significant travel bans, restrictions, and quarantine requirements imposed by the governments in Macau, Hong Kong, and certain provinces in China on visitors traveling to and from Macau. Additionally, health-related precautionary measures remain in place at our property, which could continue to impact visitation and customer spending. Furthermore, we continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19 on the construction of Studio City Phase 2. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, we estimated a construction period of approximately 32 months for Phase 2. With the disruptions from the COVID-19 outbreak, the construction period has been delayed and is expected to extend beyond the estimated 32 months and the current development period.

As the disruptions from the COVID-19 outbreak are ongoing, any recovery from such disruptions will depend on future developments, such as the duration of travel and visa restrictions and customer sentiment and behavior, including the length of time before customers resume traveling and participating in entertainment and leisure activities at high-density venues and the impact of potential higher unemployment rates, declines in income levels and loss of personal wealth resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak on consumer behavior related to discretionary spending and traveling, all of which are highly uncertain.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Studio City International Holdings Limited (the “Company”) may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) the recent global pandemic of COVID-19, caused by a novel strain of the coronavirus, and the continued impact of its consequences on our business, our industry and the global economy, (ii) growth of the gaming market and visitations in Macau, (iii) capital and credit market volatility, (iv) local and global economic conditions, (v) our anticipated growth strategies, (vi) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (vii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “target”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “potential”, “continue”, “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

  1. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, property charges and other, other non-operating income and expenses. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results. This non-GAAP financial measure eliminates the impact of items that we do not consider indicative of the performance of our business. While we believe that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. It should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income/loss, cash flow or any other measure of financial performance or as an indicator of our operating performance, liquidity, profitability or cash flows generated by operating, investing or financing activities. The use of Adjusted EBITDA has material limitations as an analytical tool, as Adjusted EBITDA does not include all items that impact our net income/loss. In addition, the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.
     
  2. “Adjusted net income/loss” is net income/loss before pre-opening costs, property charges and other, loss on extinguishment of debt and costs associated with debt modification, net of participation interest. Adjusted net income/loss is presented as supplemental disclosure because management believes it provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our performance, in addition to net income/loss computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted net income/loss may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of adjusted net income/loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.

About Studio City International Holdings Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MSC), is a world-class integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. For more information about the Company, please visit www.studiocity-macau.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, a company with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO).

For the investment community, please contact:
Richard Huang
Director, Investor Relations
Tel: +852 2598 3619
Email: richardlshuang@melco-resorts.com

For media enquiries, please contact:
Chimmy Leung
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
Tel: +852 3151 3765
Email: chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com

                       
Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
                       
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2020
 		  2019
 		  2020
 		  2019
                       
Operating revenues:                      
Provision of gaming related services $ (27,958 )   $ 101,145     $ (22,452 )   $ 191,536  
Rooms   1,104       20,990       9,763       41,950  
Food and beverage   2,818       17,277       11,017       34,790  
Entertainment   23       3,911       891       10,083  
Services fee   6,337       10,326       15,094       19,378  
Mall   4,965       (4,456 )     9,492       1,926  
Retail and other   201       517       758       1,150  
Total operating revenues   (12,510 )     149,710       24,563       300,813  
                       
Operating costs and expenses:                      
Provision of gaming related services   (5,911 )     (5,852 )     (11,564 )     (11,634 )
Rooms   (1,925 )     (5,095 )     (6,339 )     (10,733 )
Food and beverage   (5,600 )     (14,302 )     (16,105 )     (29,326 )
Entertainment   (776 )     (6,453 )     (1,994 )     (13,220 )
Mall   (994 )     (2,273 )     (2,547 )     (5,007 )
Retail and other   (276 )     (412 )     (641 )     (902 )
General and administrative   (23,085 )     (32,819 )     (54,606 )     (63,259 )
Pre-opening costs   (28 )     (60 )     (56 )     (2,549 )
Amortization of land use right   (833 )     (825 )     (1,665 )     (1,648 )
Depreciation and amortization   (40,929 )     (43,762 )     (80,889 )     (86,077 )
Property charges and other   204       (8,196 )     (4,201 )     (8,325 )
Total operating costs and expenses   (80,153 )     (120,049 )     (180,607 )     (232,680 )
Operating (loss) income   (92,663 )     29,661       (156,044 )     68,133  
Non-operating income (expenses):                      
Interest income   361       457       752       1,961  
Interest expenses, net of amounts capitalized   (25,320 )     (33,354 )     (51,099 )     (67,408 )
Loan commitment fees   (105 )     (104 )     (209 )     (207 )
Foreign exchange losses, net   (402 )     (2,214 )     (3,804 )     (1,301 )
Other (expenses) income, net   (89 )     (88 )     (177 )     605  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   -       -       -       (2,995 )
Costs associated with debt modification   -       -       -       (579 )
Total non-operating expenses, net   (25,555 )     (35,303 )     (54,537 )     (69,924 )
Loss before income tax   (118,218 )     (5,642 )     (210,581 )     (1,791 )
Income tax (expense) credit   (68 )     (77 )     142       (143 )
Net loss   (118,286 )     (5,719 )     (210,439 )     (1,934 )
Net loss attributable to participation interest   27,288       1,320       48,547       447  
Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited $ (90,998 )   $ (4,399 )   $ (161,892 )   $ (1,487 )
                       
Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share:                      
Basic and diluted $ (0.376 )   $ (0.018 )   $ (0.669 )   $ (0.006 )
                       
Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per ADS:                        
Basic and diluted $ (1.505 )   $ (0.073 )   $ (2.678 )   $ (0.025 )
                       
Weight average Class A ordinary shares outstanding used in net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share calculation:                      
Basic and diluted   241,818,016       241,818,016       241,818,016       241,818,016  
                       


           
Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
           
           
  June 30,   December 31,
  2020
   2019
    (Unaudited)      
ASSETS          
           
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 187,127     $ 299,367  
Restricted cash   15,633       27,735  
Accounts receivable, net   74       1,397  
Amounts due from affiliated companies   231       61,990  
Inventories   9,749       9,763  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   13,842       14,188  
Total current assets   226,656       414,440  
           
Property and equipment, net   2,127,670       2,107,457  
Long-term prepayments, deposits and other assets   47,336       57,087  
Restricted cash   131       130  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   17,469       14,238  
Land use right, net   117,808       118,888  
Total assets $ 2,537,070     $ 2,712,240  
           
LIABILITIES, SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY AND PARTICIPATION INTEREST          
           
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable $ 1,312     $ 3,337  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   84,797       82,553  
Income tax payable   33       33  
Amounts due to affiliated companies   24,766       14,248  
Total current liabilities   110,908       100,171  
           
Long-term debt, net   1,437,688       1,435,088  
Other long-term liabilities   5,881       3,149  
Deferred tax liabilities, net   1,318       1,453  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current   16,698       13,720  
Total liabilities   1,572,493       1,553,581  
           
Shareholders’ equity and participation interest:          
Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001; 1,927,488,240 shares authorized; 241,818,016 shares issued and outstanding   24       24  
Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.0001; 72,511,760 shares authorized; 72,511,760 shares issued and outstanding   7       7  
Additional paid-in capital   1,655,602       1,655,602  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   12,852       269  
Accumulated losses   (926,426 )     (764,534 )
Total shareholders’ equity   742,059       891,368  
Participation interest   222,518       267,291  
Total shareholders’ equity and participation interest   964,577       1,158,659  
Total liabilities, shareholders’ equity and participation interest $ 2,537,070     $ 2,712,240  
           


 
Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited to
Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited (Unaudited)
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
                       
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2020
   2019
   2020
   2019
Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited $ (90,998 )   $ (4,399 )   $ (161,892 )   $ (1,487 )
Pre-opening costs   28       60       56       2,549  
Property charges and other   (204 )     8,196       4,201       8,325  
Loss on extinguishment of debt   -       -       -       2,995  
Costs associated with debt modification   -       -       -       579  
Participation interest impact on adjustments   41       (1,905 )     (982 )     (3,333 )
Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited $ (91,133 )   $ 1,952     $ (158,617 )   $ 9,628  
                       
Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share:                      
Basic and diluted $ (0.377 )   $ 0.008     $ (0.656 )   $ 0.040  
                       
Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per ADS:                      
Basic and diluted $ (1.507 )   $ 0.032     $ (2.624 )   $ 0.159  
                       
                       
Weighted average Class A ordinary shares outstanding used in adjusted net (loss) income attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited per Class A ordinary share calculation:                        
Basic and diluted   241,818,016       241,818,016       241,818,016       241,818,016  
                       


 
Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Operating (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
                           
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2020
   2019   2020
   2019
               
Operating (loss) income $ (92,663 )   $ 29,661     $ (156,044 )   $ 68,133  
Pre-opening costs   28       60       56       2,549  
Depreciation and amortization   41,762       44,587       82,554       87,725  
Property charges and other   (204 )     8,196       4,201       8,325  
Adjusted EBITDA $ (51,077 )   $ 82,504     $ (69,233 )   $ 166,732  
                           


 
Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited
 to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
                       
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2020
   2019
   2020
   2019
               
Net loss attributable to Studio City International Holdings Limited $ (90,998 )   $ (4,399 )   $ (161,892 )   $ (1,487 )
Net loss attributable to participation interest   (27,288 )     (1,320 )     (48,547 )     (447 )
Net loss   (118,286 )     (5,719 )     (210,439 )     (1,934 )
Income tax expense (credit)   68       77       (142 )     143  
Interest and other non-operating expenses, net   25,555       35,303       54,537       69,924  
Property charges and other   (204 )     8,196       4,201       8,325  
Depreciation and amortization   41,762       44,587       82,554       87,725  
Pre-opening costs   28       60       56       2,549  
Adjusted EBITDA $ (51,077 )   $ 82,504     $ (69,233 )   $ 166,732  
                       


                   
Studio City International Holdings Limited and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Data Schedule
                   
                   
      Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
      June 30,   June 30,
      2020   2019   2020   2019
Room Statistics(3):              
                   
    Average daily rate (4) $ 160     $ 132     $ 139     $ 133  
                   
    Occupancy per available room   5 %     100 %     24 %     100 %
                   
    Revenue per available room (5) $ 8     $ 132     $ 34     $ 133  
                   
                   
                   
Other Information(6):              
                   
    Average number of table games   291       293       273       293  
                   
    Average number of gaming machines   419       985       570       980  
                   
    Table games win per unit per day (7) $ 183     $ 12,812     $ 3,086     $ 12,660  
                   
    Gaming machines win per unit per day (8) $ 48     $ 225     $ 124     $ 218  
                   
                   
(3) Room statistics exclude rooms that were temporarily closed or provided to staff members during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak
(4) Average daily rate is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total occupied rooms including complimentary rooms
(5) Revenue per available room is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentary rooms (less service charges, if any) by total rooms available
(6) Table games and gaming machines that were not in operation during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 due to government-mandated closures or social distancing measures in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak have been excluded
(7) Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, non-discretionary incentives (including the point-loyalty programs) as administered by the Gaming Operator and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis
(8) Gaming machines win per unit per day is shown before non-discretionary incentives (including the point-loyalty programs) as administered by the Gaming Operator and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to gaming patrons on a complimentary basis
                   

