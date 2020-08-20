Clikia Corp. Partners with Signet International to Expand into Rapidly Growing Luxury Travel Retail Market

/EIN News/ -- FORT LEE, NJ, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Clikia Corp. (OTC: CLKA) (“Clikia” or the “Company”), along with its wholly owned subsidiary, Maison Luxe, an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is excited to announce the Company’s new partnership with Signet International Group (“Signet”) (signetinternationalgroup.com), a leading player in marketing and distributing luxury branded products to the cruise ship travel retail industry.

Maison Luxe and Signet are partnering to provide a strong end-market and sourcing collaboration to drive growing sales of rare luxury goods to the Travel Retail industry.

Signet has already partnered with Swarovski, Anne Klein, Swatch Group, Beau Geste Luxury Brands, and a number of other top-tier luxury brands, as well as Princess Cruise lines and Harding Retail group.

“Our goal in this partnership is to procure and sell fine timepieces to the travel retail sector including the cruise ship industry, with Signet as a key partner with well-established end market relationships to drive distribution of our truly special pieces to a large and growing marketplace made for Maison Luxe,” commented Anil Idnani, CEO off Clikia and Founder of Maison Luxe. “To that end, we will be engaging in multiple purchase orders with different luxury brands with a targeted customer base containing a high density of consumers capable of affording very high-end rare luxury goods.”

According to Grand View Research, the global travel retail market size was valued at US$67.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.7% from 2018 to 2025, to grow into a $128 billion market over the next five years. Allied Market Research has a more optimistic view, putting it at over $153 billion by 2025.

About Clikia Corp

Clikia Corp. was incorporated in 2002 in the State of Nevada, under the name MK Automotive, Inc. Our corporate name changed to Clikia Corp. in July 2017. In April 2020, our company experienced a change in control, pursuant to which Mr. Anil Idnani became our controlling shareholder and sole officer and director. Following such change-in-control transaction, in May 2020, we acquired all of the assets, including the going business, of Maison Luxe, LLC, a Delaware limited liability. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, Maison Luxe, Inc., a Wyoming corporation, now owns the acquired assets and operates the acquired business of Maison Luxe, LLC. Currently, this constitutes the entirety of our company’s business operations. Our company’s newly elected sole officer and director, Mr. Anil Idnani, founded the recently acquired Maison Luxe business with the vision of offering highly desired luxury retail consumer items that are responsibly sourced and affordable to the end customer. Because of the dynamics and structure with the luxury retail industry, customers who desire luxury items are unable to avail themselves of such items, due to the unreliable nature of sellers and exorbitant prices. It is this void in the marketplace that Mr. Idnani identified as a business opportunity and established Maison Luxe to provide customers with the experience of purchasing luxury items as a standard. The business known as “Maison Luxe” was founded in January 2020, with the vision of becoming an industry leader in luxury retail. MaisonLuxe focuses its efforts primarily within the fine timepieces and jewelry segments both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis.

For more information please reference https://www.maisonluxeny.com/investors

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others. such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

