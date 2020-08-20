mophie announces new powerstation universal batteries with PD fast-charge technology

powerstation, powerstation XXL, powerstation wireless XL, and powerstation wireless stand offer fast-charging for multiple devices while on-the-go

/EIN News/ -- ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie, a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company, and the No. 1 external battery brand in the U.S.1, today unveiled four new universal power solutions designed to charge mobile devices at the fastest speed possible. The powerstation® , powerstation XXL , powerstation wireless XL , and powerstation wireless stand each feature the ability to charge multiple devices through a versatile USB-C PD input/output port and USB-A port, providing portable power when it’s needed most. The mophie powerstation batteries are accentuated by a premium fabric finish and are lightweight and portable to easily fit in a bag.



“The mophie team continually innovates to keep consumers’ personal devices charged at home, in the office, and on-the-go,” said Charlie Quong, vice president of product at ZAGG Brands. “The new powerstation lineup offers consumers the choice of four compact, cutting-edge solutions that quickly deliver power to multiple devices at once. With a mophie powerstation, your devices will be charged and ready for any adventure.”

powerstation and powerstation XXL

The all-new mophie powerstation and powerstation XXL contain a 10,000mAh battery, and a 20,000mAh battery respectively for effortless charging of any phone, tablet, or USB device. The powerstation can charge two devices at once, while the powerstation XXL can charge three devices simultaneously through the USB-A and USB-C ports. The versatile fast-charge USB-C PD port can be used to quickly recharge the powerstations or charge a mobile device at up to 18W output2, providing up to a 50% battery charge in just 30 minutes3. A premium fabric finish and TPU border add style and prevent scuffs and scratches.

powerstation wireless XL

The mophie powerstation wireless XL contains a 10,000mAh battery and features built-in universal wireless output to easily charge any Qi-enabled device on contact. Using the fast-charge 18W USB-C PD port, USB-A port, and wireless charging surface, three devices may be charged simultaneously for portable power whenever it’s needed most. Stylish and functional, the powerstation wireless XL is a compact and convenient solution for on-the-go mobile power.

powerstation wireless stand

The mophie powerstation wireless stand provides ultimate versatility and power for charging mobile devices. Plug into any outlet with the included 18W wall adapter or unplug it to use as a portable wireless charging stand in any environment, be it home, school, the office, or in the outdoors. Containing an 8,000mAh battery with up to 10W of wireless power output, an 18W USB-C PD port, and a USB-A port, the powerstation wireless stand can charge up to three devices simultaneously. With a premium Ultrasuede finish, the powerstation wireless stand can hold your phone at a convenient angle in portrait or landscape mode for easy viewing or can be folded down flat to use as a charging pad.

Additional features of every mophie powerstation include:

Priority+ ® Charging – sends power to your device first then recharges the powerstation.

– sends power to your device first then recharges the powerstation. Integrated LED power indicator – four lights display the charging status and current battery life.

– four lights display the charging status and current battery life. Triple-test certified lithium-polymer batteries – every mophie battery product is tested at three different stages of production to ensure unmatched output, efficiency and build quality, along with reliable, long-lasting performance.

Pricing & Availability:

The mophie powerstation batteries are available now on mophie.com, T-Mobile stores nationwide, and other major retailers in the coming weeks for the suggested retail prices of:

powerstation: $49.95 powerstation XXL: $59.95 powerstation wireless XL: $69.95 powerstation wireless stand: $99.95

For the latest updates about all new mophie products, upcoming events and promotions, follow mophie on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram , or register at mophie.com/innovation .

1Source: The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Mobile Power, Portable Power Packs, Based on Dollars, Jan. 2017 - Feb. 2020.

2Based on component specification.

3Based on a 30-minute charge from 0 percent on an iPhone Xs using a Power Delivery (PD) charger and an Apple USB-C to Lightning cable. Results will vary by charging configuration and device.

mophie, the mophie logo, powerstation, and Priority+ are trademarks owned by mophie Inc. ZAGG, InvisibleShield, Gear4, IFROGZ and HALO are trademarks owned by ZAGG. USB-C is a registered trademark of the USB Implementers Forum. Qi is a registered trademark of the Wireless Power Consortium. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About mophie

mophie, the No. 1 selling battery case manufacturer and the No. 1 selling battery brand in the US, is a California-based, award-winning designer and manufacturer that empowers the mobile world to Stay Powerful. Widely acclaimed for innovative mobile solutions, mophie is the proud developer of the original juice pack®. mophie products are recognized for style and engineered for performance, providing a seamless integration of hardware, software and design. mophie has operations in California, Michigan, Hong Kong, and China. mophie products are available in more than 130 countries, and can be found at Apple®, Best Buy®, Verizon®, and T-Mobile® stores, as well as Sprint® and other leading retailers. Visit mophie.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram (@mophie).

About ZAGG Brands:

ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com .

Media Contact:

ZAGG Brands

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aaab0baf-5d00-4613-90eb-6c2b59cf7474

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64f359d8-a50f-4b5a-aad1-3c58a1ed4e24

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a77c76dd-1e1b-4ec6-9b72-cb5bb886bd5c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88eda62a-a821-4966-bbd6-29635dff2688