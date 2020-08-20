mSL CAPITA Introduces the Nation’s First Esports Fellowship, Making Esports More Accessible for Coaches and Educators

CAPITA COLab Esports Fellowship is accepting applications for fellows through September 10; Fellows that complete the program will receive $500 from mindSpark Learning to develop program-related projects

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mSL CAPITA, a professional development program by mindSpark Learning specifically designed to support coaches and sport organizations, launched its inaugural CAPITA COLab Esports Fellowship for coaches and educators to shape the convergence of traditional sports, esports, industry and education. This first esports fellowship of it’s kind is a personalized, customizable six-month program, running from September 2020 - March 2021, and is dedicated to supporting fellows in the process of designing an esports program that can be integrated into schools and sports organizations.

Fellows will receive 20 hours of intensive leadership coaching and professional development, broken into two parts. Part one is a two-day launch, complete with three-hour training clinics on September 23 and 24. Part two is composed of five monthly sessions of two-hour training clinics beginning October 21. All sessions are virtual.

With an emphasis on next-generation technology, social purpose, workforce development and social-emotional learning, the CAPITA COLab Esports Fellowship creates a collaborative environment where fellows will work closely with our experienced facilitators and esports industry partners to develop the tools and confidence they need to bridge the gap between traditional sports, esports, industry and education.

The CAPITA COLab Esports Fellowship is also designed to act as a launchpad for professionals to improve the trajectory of their future in esports and education. mSL CAPITA provides relevant expertise and research surrounding the academic and athletic benefits of gaming and esports, as well as key insights into the expanding career opportunities that exist in both traditional and esports domains. Educators who complete the program will receive a $500 stipend from mindSpark Learning to support the development of program-related projects.

“Our mSL CAPITA team developed this one-of-a-kind fellowship during its launch in January and we’re thrilled to bring it to communities across the U.S. with the help of our industry partners,” said mindSpark Learning CEO Kellie Lauth. “By promoting a culture of innovation and creativity, our CAPITA COLab Esports Fellowship empowers participants to have an immediate impact on the growth of grassroots esports in their schools and communities.”

“Esports has been a buzzword for 2020 and not many educators or coaches know where to start in developing a program for their organizations,” said mSL CAPITA Director of Athletic Partnerships Justin Goldman. “We’ve developed this fellowship to make esports more relevant for schools and more accessible for sports organizations.”

For more information on the application process, please visit www.mymindsparklearning.org/capita-colab-application-form.

About mSL CAPITA

mSL CAPITA, run by educator professional development leader mindSpark Learning, is a system that connects athletes, students, parents, coaches, communities and emerging industries together. It upskills coaches and educators to become more confident in supporting the unique needs of today’s athletes through our customized and personalized professional development.

The mSL CAPITA team hosts next-gen clinics, retreats and the nation’s first-ever CAPITA COLab Esports Fellowship. For more information, please visit www.mymindsparklearning.org/msl-capita.

About mindSpark Learning

mindSpark Learning, a Denver-based national nonprofit founded as Share Fair Nation in 2007 and rebranded in 2017, is the catalyst and intermediary between education and industry. It empowers educators with industry-oriented professional learning experiences, resulting in more students prepared for the modern workforce. It does so by leading programs and services designed to help schools understand workforce development, participate in work-based learning experiences, foster career literacy and directly connect students to mentors and authentic opportunities at a young age. Its core areas of focus are critical to today’s education landscape and include problem-based learning (PBL) STEM, EdTech, Social-emotional learning (SEL) and Equity-centered Design Thinking. These lay the foundation for skills that are inherently necessary for career success.

mindSpark Learning is re-engineering education by incorporating the voice of community leaders in a variety of fields - from education, to industry, to government. To date, mindSpark Learning has impacted more than 19,000 educators in 2,347 schools across 49 states and Washington D.C and 46 countries. For more information, please visit www.mymindsparklearning.org.

