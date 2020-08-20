Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 726 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,750 in the last 365 days.

Kane Biotech Announces Grant of Stock Options

/EIN News/ -- Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE) (the “Company” or “Kane Biotech”) today announces that on August 19, 2020 it granted an aggregate of 2,310,555 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

Each Option is exercisable into one common share of the Company (“Shares”) at a price of $0.16 per Share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options will vest over twenty-four months, with one third vesting immediately, and one third vesting 12 months from the date of the grant and one third vesting 24 months from the date of the grant.

About Kane Biotech Inc.

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (51 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. StrixNB™, DispersinB®, Aledex®, bluestem™, silkstem™, coactiv+™ and Kane® are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE."

For more information, please visit www.kanebiotech.com,  or contact:

Marc Edwards
Chief Executive Officer
Kane Biotech Inc.
+1 (514) 910-6991
medwards@kanebiotech.com

Ray Dupuis
Chief Financial Officer
Kane Biotech Inc.
+1 (204) 298-2200
rdupuis@kanebiotech.com 

Stephen Kilmer
Investor Relations
Kane Biotech Inc.
+1 (646) 274-3580
skilmer@kanebiotech.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Primary Logo

You just read:

Kane Biotech Announces Grant of Stock Options

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.