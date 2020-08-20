MI-based Companies Join Forces to Launch an Affordable, Sanitizer Dispenser Product Line to Fight COVID-19

An Industrial Manufacturing Dispensing company has partnered with other Michigan-based businesses to design, produce, and manufacture an innovative hand sanitizer dispenser product line for schools and businesses

/EIN News/ -- Michigan, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michigan company, GP Reeves, has launched a line of hand sanitizer dispensers in collaboration with other state-based businesses to ensure schools and companies can reopen safely amid the pandemic. Several well-known universities and school systems have engaged with GP Reeves and their Defense Dispense™ product line to head back to campus safely. Defense Dispense™ includes several models designed to improve on the flaws of existing products on the market. As the pandemic persists, GP Reeves continues to expand the Defense Dispense™ product offerings to meet growing local and national demand. Additional solutions, launching soon, will include weather-resistant, and solar-powered models.

“We are bringing a product to market which assists the country in adapting to a new normal as they return to work and school," said Wade Halma, General Manager at GP Reeves. “We were looking for a way to help communities while also providing a smarter product that functions on a new universal supply model. Meaning it will work with sanitizer purchased from anywhere, making it easier and less expensive to maintain.”

Defense Dispense™ systems provide the largest supply containers available to serve a large number of individuals with fewer sanitizer refills or battery changes. This, in turn, is easier to maintain and means sanitizer is more readily available. Due to increased demand, competitor products are experiencing a shortage of hand sanitizer replacement bags or cartridges for their basic wall mounted units. Businesses need a solution now; Defense Dispense™ systems meet the need in a better way.

To ensure younger students are excited about staying sanitized and safe, the company created a mascot and a variety of downloadable educational materials available for free. Sammy Sanitizer ensures that all students understand the importance of staying sanitized, along with giving other helpful safety tips to keep students safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have already supplied large manufacturing operations, multiple universities such as Wayne State University, University of Cincinnati and K-12 school systems, as well as other companies nationally,” said Halma. “We know the market needs. We can provide our sanitizing product systems at a lower maintenance cost than competitors and with multiple product models including custom design options to fit any application.”

GP Reeves built upon their nearly 50 years of dispensing experience to launch the new product line. Defense Dispense™ includes several systems to mount the touchless dispenser which can be powered 3 different ways: battery, wall plug-in, or a 12-volt direct wire to a vehicle or production line. Fortress is a compact stand that features a lockable enclosure with a visible sanitizer level. This stand can be customized with branding and color. Outpost is a small, tabletop model. The No Stand is a versatile model that allows customer flexibility, including mounting on various forms of transportation. Market is an economical system with a minimalist design. The Defense Dispense™ line also includes gel and liquid hand sanitizer as well as dispenser batteries and mounting kits.

When looking at one gallon of sanitizer per month, the GP Reeves Defense Dispense™ systems’ average prices are far lower than the leading competitor. Sanitizer refills for the Defense Dispense™ line range from 32 ounces to 55 gallons, making them the perfect solution for a wide range of consumption. The team at GP Reeves also offers a 30% discount to all non-profits.

GP Reeves also engaged OMT-Veyhl and Kimbow to help manufacture components for the Defense Dispense™ product line.

For more information on the Defense Dispense™ Systems, visit: https://defensedispense.com/

About GP Reeves, Inc.

GP Reeves, Inc. was founded in 1971 and has grown to become a leading global provider of engineered dispensing systems and solutions for manufacturing. GP Reeves designs and builds a complete line of ambient applied and heated material dispensing equipment and dispense automation. Their patented air removal process produces a low maintenance, highly repeatable system built in Holland, Michigan. GP Reeves’ customer base includes the world’s leading names in automotive, life sciences, aerospace, furniture, consumer goods, electronics, industrial manufacturing, and more. With locations and distributors in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve its customers, the company is looking ahead towards continued success and growth. GP Reeves is focused on innovation and technology through a service mindset to their team members, customers, and community.

