Fund That Flip Named #647 on Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Fintech platform achieves three-year revenue growth of 725 percent

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, Fund That Flip is named to Inc. magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list, a ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. A leading technology-first real estate lending platform, Fund That Flip has continued to demonstrate strong growth, even during challenging times.



Launched in 2014, Fund That Flip provides short-term loans to experienced real estate redevelopers who buy and renovate residential properties. After origination, Fund That Flip offers accredited and institutional investors the opportunity to purchase fractional shares of the loan and earn a 10+% annualized yield.

Since founding, the company has achieved exponential growth, doubling its loan origination volume and customer base each year. Fund That Flip was named #42 on Inc.’s list of fastest-growing companies in 2019, the first year it was eligible. This year’s ranking and revenue growth of more than 725% comes after last year’s raise of $11 million in growth equity from Edison Partners .

“It’s incredible to be named to the Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row, which is a testament to the team’s unwavering commitment to superior service for our clients and stakeholders,” said Matt Rodak, CEO of Fund That Flip. “This award further energizes us in driving toward our goal of being the preeminent platform for residential real estate investors across the nation.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

About Fund That Flip

Fund That Flip is the leading online platform for investing in short-term, residential real estate debt. Their award-winning fintech platform focuses on raising capital for the residential rehab and new construction loan market and passive wealth generation for peer-to-peer lenders. With offices in New York City and Cleveland, Fund That Flip helps restore communities across the United States through its network of experienced, dedicated redevelopers backed by a diverse base of institutional and individual investors. Additional information can be found at www.fundthatflip.com .

