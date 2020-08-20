Data Science Salon and O’Reilly Collaborate to bring DSS Insider into O’Reilly online learning

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Science Salon, a unique vertical focused conference that grew into a diverse community of senior data scientists and O’Reilly Media, the premier source for insight-driven learning on technology and business, announced a collaboration between the Data Science Salon’s Insider Platform and O’Reilly online learning. Data Science Salon’s Insider is owned and operated by Formulatedby, an experiential marketing firm in Miami, Florida. Its content will now be reproduced, marketed, and distributed through O’Reilly online learning and subscribers will have unlimited viewing of the Data Science Salon content including over 80+ talks from previous Data Science Salon events.

Data Science Salon’s Insider platform consists of 80+ talks from more than 500 companies covering all major topics in machine learning, AI and data science. Specific talks include putting ML apps into production, personalization at scale with AI, data ethics and bias, content personalization and monetization, and business use cases from the top data decision makers at blue chip companies including Netflix, Etsy, Accenture and Salesforce.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding our partnership with O’Reilly, allowing the broader community access to impactful data science insights from our Insider subscription,” says Anna Anisin, founder and CEO at Formulatedby, the producers of the Data Science Salon.

O’Reilly is known for helping technology practitioners build new skills in emerging tech. More than 2.5M users from over 5,000 enterprises, including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500, rely on O’Reilly online learning to continually build new skills through its books, videos, live online training and virtual events.

“We’re excited to bring Data Science Salon’s insider talks to O’Reilly online learning,” said Pascal Honscher, senior vice president, corporate development at O’Reilly. “Our members are deeply engaged in topics of data science, AI, and ML, and Data Science Salon’s content will be a terrific complement to our existing videos, live training, and virtual events on these topics.”

Those interested in O’Reilly online learning can sign up for a membership here . Subscribers can expect to see new DSS content regularly, including sessions from the DSS 2020 virtual events . Data Science Salon is looking forward to further collaboration with O’Reilly.

About Data Science Salons

Data innovation is transforming business, hospitality and society, and Formulatedby coordinates the Data Science Salon series across several industries including media, entertainment, finance, healthcare, technology, retail, e-commerce, and hospitality. The Data Science Salons are inspired by intimate conversations and research reports put together by Formulatedby in collaboration with several data science companies and industry experts. Learn more about the Data Science Salons at https://datascience.salon/ and Formulatedby at http://formulated.by .

About O’Reilly

For 40 years, O’Reilly has provided technology and business training, knowledge, and insight to help companies succeed. Our unique network of experts and innovators share their knowledge and expertise at O’Reilly conferences and through the company’s SaaS-based training and learning solution, O’Reilly online learning. O’Reilly delivers highly topical and comprehensive technology and business learning solutions to millions of users across enterprise, consumer, and university channels. For more information, visit www.oreilly.com.

Contacts:

For media inquiries:

Julia Mohler

Director, Marketing and Operations

Formulatedby

+1 954-778-6778

Julia@formulated.by