FWC and DEP recognize significance of historic legislation

Tallahassee-The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) recognize the significance of the recent signing of the Great American Outdoors Act legislation and the positive impacts it will have on conservation and recreational outdoor opportunities for years to come.

“This landmark legislation is a conservation victory for our sportsmen and women who are so passionate about the outdoors,” said FWC Commissioner Rodney Barreto. “Access to hunting, fishing and outdoor opportunities will ensure this legacy continues for future generations to enjoy.”

“Florida is renowned for its environment and recreational opportunities,” said DEP Secretary Noah Valenstein. “We pride ourselves on having one of the largest land acquisition programs in the nation, which ensures both conservation and public access to our iconic natural resources now and for future generations. DEP is excited to work with our federal partners to continue this effort and we look forward to supporting further improvements to this important program.”

The Great American Outdoors Act provides $900 million a year in guaranteed funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, further benefiting our parks and wildlife refuges.