Brain Scientific Will Present the New Version of Disposable EEG Headset NeuroCap To Industry Professionals at ASET 2020 Virtual Annual Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Brain Scientific Inc. (OTCQB:BRSF) (“Brain Scientific” or “Company”), a neurology-focused medical device and software company, will participate in the ASET 2020 Virtual Annual Conference to present the latest version of NeuroCap™, the Company’s disposable EEG headset, to industry experts. This year, the ASET 61st Annual Conference will be presented in a virtual meeting setting on August 20-22.



“We are glad that ASET 2020 found a way to hold the annual conference in this new virtual format. COVID-19 confirms the importance of our flagship product, a disposable NeuroCap that takes only five minutes to apply. All neurodiagnostic professionals are urged to follow sanitary techniques to avoid spreading COVID-19 through cross-contamination, and NeuroCap helps minimize cross-contamination and optimize sanitary practices. We are happy to present the newest version of NeuroCap at ASET 2020,” stated Irina Nazarova, Marketing Director of Brain Scientific.

The Neurodiagnostic Society is the largest national professional association for individuals involved in the study and recording of electrical activity in the brain and nervous system. The Society’s ASET Annual Conference is attended by renowned EEG technicians, technologists and laboratory managers from all over the world.

About Brain Scientific

Brain Scientific is a commercial-stage healthcare company with two FDA-cleared products, providing next-gen solutions to the neurology market. The Company’s smart diagnostic devices and sensors simplify administration, shorten scan time and cut costs, allowing clinicians to make rapid decisions remotely and bridge the widening gap in access to neurological care. To learn more about our corporate strategy, devices or for investor relations please visit: www.brainscientific.com or email us at info@memorymd.com.

About The Neurodiagnostic Society Annual Conference (ASET)

The ASET Annual Conference is the premier education and exposition opportunity for Neurodiagnostic technologists in the country. It is the must-attend event for all neurodiagnostic professionals whether you are a technologist, laboratory manager, physician or representing a supplier. The Neurodiagnostic Society is the largest national professional association for individuals involved in the study and recording of electrical activity in the brain and nervous system.



Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “may,” “should,” “would,” “will,” “could,” “scheduled,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “seek” or “project” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances, and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of our products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's inability to expand its business, significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, volatility in the price of the Company's raw materials and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

