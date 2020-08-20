Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Methode Electronics to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on Thursday, September 3, 2020

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI), a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions, today announced it will release its first quarter fiscal 2021 results for the period ended August 1, 2020, on Thursday, September 3, 2020, before the market opens.

Following the release, the company will conduct a conference call and webcast to review financial and operational highlights led by its President and Chief Executive Officer, Donald W. Duda, and Chief Financial Officer, Ron Tsoumas, at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (844) 369-8770 (domestic) or (862) 298-0840 (international) at least five minutes prior to the start of the event. A simultaneous webcast can be accessed through the company’s website, www.methode.com, by selecting the Investors page.

A replay of the teleconference will be available shortly after the call through September 17, 2020, by dialing (877) 481-4010 and providing passcode 36525. A replay will also be available through the company’s website, www.methode.com, by selecting the Investors page.

About Methode Electronics, Inc.
Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is a global developer of custom engineered and application specific products and solutions with manufacturing, design and testing facilities in Belgium, Canada, China, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Lebanon, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. We design, manufacture and market devices employing electrical, radio remote control, electronic, LED lighting and sensing technologies. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, Interface and Medical.

Our components are found in the primary end-markets of the aerospace, appliance, construction, consumer and industrial equipment, communications (including information processing and storage, networking equipment, wireless and terrestrial voice/data systems), medical, rail, consumer automotive, commercial vehicle, and other transportation industries.

For Methode Electronics, Inc.
Robert K. Cherry
Vice President Investor Relations
rcherry@methode.com
708-457-4030

