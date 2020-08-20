Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FRO - Invitation to Q2 2020 Results Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- Frontline Ltd.’s preliminary second quarter 2020 results will be released on Thursday August 27 2020, and a webcast and conference call will be held at 3:00 p.m. CET (9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time). The results presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.frontline.bm ahead of the conference call.

In order to attend the conference call you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast
Go to the Investor Relations section at www.frontline.bm and follow the “Webcast” link.

b. Conference Call
Participant dial-in telephone numbers:

Norway +47 2103 3922
Norway toll free 800 10393
UK +44 (0) 203 009 5709
UK Toll Free 0 800 694 1461
USA +1 646 787 1226
USA Toll Free 866 280 1157
Conference ID 9782787

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID.

A Q&A session will be held after the teleconference/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded from www.frontline.bm.

Replay details (available for 7 days)

UK LocalCall 0 844 571 8951
UK FreeCall 0 808 238 0667
Std International +44 (0) 333 300 9785
Norway 21 03 42 35
USA +1 (917) 677-7532
USA Toll Free +1 (866) 331-1332
Conference ID 9782787

Participant information required: Full name & company

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

